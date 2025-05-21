Howard, Norfolk State Dominate 2025 MEAC Track Championships

The 2025 MEAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships showcased the continued rise of HBCU track excellence. Howard University claimed the women’s title, while Norfolk State University captured the men’s crown—proving both HBCU programs remain powerhouses in the MEAC.

Howard Women Run Away with MEAC Track Title

Howard’s women’s track and field team delivered a dominant performance, continuing their reign with a fourth consecutive MEAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The Bison finished with 292 points—over 100 more than their closest rival.

The HBCU program’s success was comprehensive. Howard dominated across all disciplines, collecting 14 gold medals and making 28 podium appearances, including three complete podium sweeps. From sprints to distance, every event reflected the team’s preparation and depth.

Star sprinter Kailei Collins claimed victory in the 100m dash (11.28), while teammate Kiya Lawson secured gold in the 200m (22.87) and 400m (53.75). In hurdles, Marcia Sey captured the 100m hurdles title in 12.84 seconds.

Middle-distance runner Camille Egbula earned back-to-back wins in the 800m and 1500m. Joslyn Crosby added a win in the 5,000m. Howard’s 4x100m relay squad—Collins, Sey, Tiffani-Rae Pittman, and Aiyana Gray-Williams—sealed their dominance with a 44.15-second win.

Norfolk State Track Team Secures Men’s Championship

Norfolk State’s men’s track team continued its MEAC dynasty, earning its fourth straight outdoor championship. The Spartans totalled 227 points, separating themselves from the competition.

This HBCU program excelled in both sprints and distance events. In the 10,000m, Gidion Sigei led a podium sweep with a time of 30:36.11. Norfolk State repeated the sweep in the 5,000m behind Sigei, Victor Jumo, and Lewis Too.

On the sprint side, Premier Wynn won the 400m (46.53), while Kendrick Winfield claimed the 200m (20.70) after finishing second in the 400. The Spartans capped their performance with a dominant 4x400m relay win in 3:09.34.

Howard Men Share Second in Competitive Finish

Howard University’s men’s team tied for second place with Coppin State, each scoring 111.5 points. The Bison were led by standout hurdler Noah Langford, who won the 110m hurdles (13.64) and the 400m hurdles (50.65). He later anchored the 4x400m relay team to a second-place finish in 3:09.66.

Other key contributors to the HBCU program’s performance included Goba Dan-Princewill, who finished third in the 100m dash, and Chase Drewery, who earned silver in the triple jump with a mark of 15.44 meters.

MEAC Track & Field Shows HBCU Growth and Depth

The 2025 MEAC Track & Field Championships reflected not only the success of Howard and Norfolk State, but also the rising strength of HBCU programs across the board. Teams like Coppin State, Morgan State, and Delaware State made their presence felt through individual standout performances.

Although the championship trophies went to two familiar programs, the overall depth and competitiveness suggest a bright future for MEAC track and field. With several HBCU athletes advancing to the NCAA Preliminary rounds, the conference is poised to make an impact at the national level.

As the outdoor track season progresses, HBCU programs in the MEAC continue to prove they belong on the national stage—with speed, strength, and strategy that match any conference in the country.