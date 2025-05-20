Taraji P. Henson speaks on Unity and Healing at HBCU Graduation

Hollywood icon Taraji P. Henson brought heartfelt wisdom and cultural resonance to the 2025 HBCU graduation ceremony of Spelman College in Atlanta on Sunday, delivering a keynote speech that deeply moved the audience of graduates, families, and faculty. As an award-winning actress, activist, and advocate for mental health, Henson used her platform not just to inspire, but to connect the graduating class to their African roots and the power of communal healing.

One of the most profound moments of her speech centered around an African ritual from the Babemba tribe of South Africa, which she shared as a metaphor for resilience and collective compassion. “When a person acts irresponsibly or harmfully,” Henson explained, “they are placed in the center of the village, surrounded by every woman, man, and child, who for two days speak only positive affirmations, reminding that person of their good deeds and true nature.”

She emphasized that the tribe does not discard those who falter. Instead, their mistakes are seen as a cry for help, and the community works together to restore the individual’s sense of worth. “The person is symbolically and literally welcomed back into the tribe,” she continued. “This, for me, is my sister circle.”

Leaning into the Sister Circle

Henson encouraged the graduates to lean into their own sister circles. She encouraged the ladies to find strength in their community, and to carry the ancestral wisdom and light within them. “You are never alone,” she reminded the Class of 2025.

The actress’s deeply emotional and spiritually uplifting speech resonated across social media. The viral moment affirmed Henson’s place not only in Hollywood but as a cherished voice within the HBCU community. The words of the Howard University graduate were a powerful tribute to the enduring strength, cultural pride, and spiritual depth that define the HBCU experience.

This HBCU graduation address from Taraji P. Henson was not just a speech—it was a call to remember, to reconnect, and to rise together.

Taraji P. Henson commands the screen with a dynamic filmography that spans genres. She exploded onto the scene in Baby Boy (2001), a timeless classic over two decades later. She then earned an Oscar nomination for her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008). On the small screen Henson stole hearts as Cookie Lyon in the hit FOX series Empire. Back on the silver screen she brought history to life in the critically acclaimed Hidden Figures (2016). She showcased her range in films like Hustle & Flow, Proud Mary, What Men Want, and Think Like a Man. With every role, Henson proves her place as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and powerful actresses.