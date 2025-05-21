HBCU Women’s Basketball Coach Earns National Recognition

Lincoln University head women’s basketball coach Janice Washington continues to elevate the national profile of HBCU athletics. Recently, she earned dual honors—serving as a featured presenter at the 2025 WBCA Convention and being selected to the 54th class of the NCAA Women Coaches Academy, which takes place May 18–21 in Denver, Colorado.

At the WBCA Convention, Washington led a session titled “Building Leadership in Player-Led Teams,” offering insight into her 20 years in women’s basketball. Her message centered on empowering athletes, fostering strong team culture, and building leadership from within. “I’m thrilled to share the tips and lessons on leadership that I’ve learned in the 20 years of being involved with women’s basketball,” said Washington.

The NCAA Women’s Coaches Academy recognizes top coaches committed to growth and leadership. Washington’s selection signals her rising profile and the increasing visibility of HBCU coaching talent. The four-day program will enhance her ability to lead Lincoln University’s women’s basketball program and mentor the next generation of HBCU coaches.

Since joining Lincoln University in 2021, Washington has made history. In 2022, she led the Lions to their first CIAA women’s basketball championship, a 67–52 win over Elizabeth City State University. Her success exemplifies what HBCU leadership can achieve on and off the court.

Washington’s dual recognition marks a major milestone for HBCU women’s basketball. Her impact strengthens Lincoln University’s reputation while paving the way for future coaches from similar backgrounds.

The WBCA’s mission is to lead, serve, and unite coaches of women’s basketball for the good of the game and those who play it. Coach Washington’s session is expected to draw interest from coaches at all levels who are looking to cultivate team-first leadership and navigate the shifting dynamics of today’s student-athletes.