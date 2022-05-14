Howard women win 2022 MEAC Track and Field title

By

Courtesy: MEAC Sports

NORFOLK, Va., May 14, 2022 – Howard University completed the indoor-outdoor sweep on Saturday, winning the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) women’s outdoor track & field championship at Norfolk State’s Dick Price Stadium.



For the Bison, it was their first outdoor title since 1980 and their second overall.



Howard finished with 226 points, well ahead of second-place Norfolk State (166). The rest of the team standings read: Morgan State (117), Coppin State (70), South Carolina State (50), Maryland Eastern Shore (45), North Carolina Central (42) and Delaware State (41).



The Bison’s David Oliver was named the meet’s Outstanding Coach.



Howard won seven gold medals on Saturday alone, including a meet-record performance in the 4×400-meter relay, in which the Bison ran a 3:31.04.



Jessika Gbai had a hand in three of those gold medals, winning the 100- and 200-meter dash, as well as acting as part of the winning 4×100-meter relay team. Gbai went 11.48 in the 100 and 20.42 in the 200, and the Bison ran a 44.62 in the 4×100.



Kaya-Rae Dunbar gave the Bison the 100-meter hurdles, running a 13.43 as Howard finished first and third. Jessica Wright was third in the hurdles with a 13.64, then she later won the 400-meter hurdles in 57.72.



The Bison went 1-2 in that race.



Dasia Wilson won the 800 meters for Howard, clocking in a 2:12.20.



South Carolina State’s Jada Banks was named the meet’s Outstanding Runner after winning the 5,000-meter run on Saturday with a time of 18:10.71. For the weekend, Banks won the 5,000 meters and the 10,000 meters, while coming in third in the 1,500 meters.



Outstanding Field Performer honors went to Leslie Young of Norfolk State, who competed in all four throwing events. She won the javelin throw on Saturday with a mark of 36.83 meters, and she also finished second in both the discus and shot put.



Young also came in fourth in the hammer throw.



Latifa Ali was strong for Coppin State, winning the 400-meter gold medal after running a personal-best 52.81.



Morgan State won yet another women’s field championship Saturday morning, as Ishana Asinor took gold in the pole vault after clearing 3.19 meters.



The top three finishers in each event were named All-MEAC.





Outstanding Runner: Jada Banks, South Carolina State

Outstanding Field Performer: Leslie Young, Norfolk State

Outstanding Coach: David Oliver, Howard



First Team

Jessika Gbai, HOW (100m, 200m, 4×400), Dasia Wilson, HOW (800m), Kaya-Rae Dunbar, HOW (100h), Jessika Gbai, HOW (4×100), Tiffani Rae Pittman, HOW (4×100), Sherri-Ann Norton, HOW (4×100, 4×400), Lamaria Washington, HOW (4×100), Ameenah Saalih, HOW (4×400), Ozioma Scott, HOW (4×4000, Kara Grant, NSU (1,500m), Rachel Field, MSU (3,000SC), Jada Banks, SCSU (5,000m, 10,000m), Miazziah Rose, MSU (HJ), Ishana Asinor, MSU (pole), Tia Jackson, MSU (LJ), Atinuke Shittu, UMES (TJ), Johnelle Johnson, MSU (discus, shot), Diana Effiom, HOW (hammer), Leslie Young, NSU (javelin), Minyarn Smalls, HOW (hept)



Second Team

Tiffani-Rae Pittman, HOW (100m, 200m), Kara Grant, NSU (800m), Indya Richards, NSU (100h), Latifa Ali, CSU (4×100, 4×400), Halutie Hor, CSU (4×100), Kimani Alphonse, CSU (4×100, 4×400), Cathryn Lane, CSU (4×100), Salomay Agyei, CSU (4×400), Melanie White, HOW (1,500m), Fridah Koech, NSU (3,000SC, 5,000m), Joslyn Crosby, HOW (10,000m), Tynniesia Wilson, NSU (HJ), Dnyshe Brightful, NSU (pole), Indya Richards, NSU (LJ), Miazziah Rose, MSU (TJ), Leslie Young, NSU (discus, shot), Arieana Parker, NSU (hammer), Catherine Glenn, DSU (javelin), Diamond Moore, MSU (hept)



Third Team

Latifa Ali, CSU (200m), Lamaria Washington, HOW (100m), Asshanni Robb, UMES (800m), Jessica Wright, HOW (100h), Indya Richards, NSU (4×100), De’Niya Gravely, NSU (4×100), Alyssa Thompson-Rowe, NSU (4×100), Shirelle Linzy, NSU (4×100), Lakendra Hope, DSU (4×400), Catherine Glenn, DSU (4×400), T’Keyah Macklin, DSU (4×400), Khaliyah White, DSU (4×400), Jada Banks, SCSU (1,500m), Victoria Swepson, NCCU (3,000SC), Rachel Field, MSU (5,000m), Fridah Koech, NSU (10,000m), Annalise Bond, DSU (pole), Nikayla Fitzgerald, HOW (LJ), Ja’Tae Joyner, HOW (TJ), Terine Lambert, MSU (discus, shot), Erin Hatcher, HOW (hammer), Minyarn Smalls, HOW (javelin), Dahja Price, NSU (hept)



NOTE: There is no Third Team honoree in the women’s high jump.

Howard women win 2022 MEAC Track and Field title