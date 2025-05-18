Former SEC football commit signs with hometown HBCU

In the heart of the Mississippi Delta lies Itta Bena, Mississippi—a town of just over 1,700 people where the echoes of a proud HBCU football legacy still linger from the days of Jerry Rice and Willie Totten. While the team that plays in the stadium that bears both legends’ last names has fallen on hard times, the return of hometown hero, Dante Kelly, could be just the spark that Mississippi Valley State University desperately needs.

A former 3-star recruit, once one of the state’s most electrifying high school players, is transferring to Mississippi Valley State to continue his college football career after FBS stops in the SEC and Sun Belt. For Mississippi Valley and Dante Kelly, it’s deeper than just another transfer—it’s a full-circle return to his roots and the HBCU in his backyard.

Hometown Kid, Hometown HBCU

Dante Kelly isn’t just from Mississippi—he’s from Itta Bena. He played his high school ball for head coach Eric House at Leflore County High School. Under House’s leadership, the Tigers became a formidable force in Mississippi’s Class 2A football. Leflore County clinched back-to-back district championships in 2021 and 2022, including a team record with a 70-point win in 2022, Dante Kelly’s senior season.

During that 2022 season, Kelly was nearly unstoppable. He was named Mississippi Small School All-State after leading Leflore County with 105 tackles and four interceptions. His stellar play earned 3-star status from Rivals and 247Sports, ranking among the top 50 players in Mississippi and drawing attention from Power 4 football programs.

Kelly would commit to Vanderbilt, getting the chance to play in the SEC and earn a top-tier education. “Vanderbilt is getting a very special player who I think one day will be a NFL talent. The sky is the limit for Dante,” Eric House told VandySports.com. “The things that stick out with Dante is his physical attributes. He’s 6-foot-3 and around 210-pounds. He’s very athletic. What sticks out is definitely his speed especially his speed and agility for that size.”

A Detour Through the SEC and Southern Miss

Limited playing time and a coaching change marked Kelly’s time at Vanderbilt. After one redshirt season, Kelly entered the transfer portal, landing at Southern Miss—a move that brought him closer to home, but not all the way.

At Southern Miss, he still didn’t quite find his rhythm. After fighting through depth chart battles in Hattiesburg, Kelly made a decision that surprised some but made perfect sense to those in the HBCU community.

He came home. Home to Itta Bena. To Mississippi Valley State University. Home to the HBCU that’s been right in his backyard all along.

Mississippi Valley State: A Program with History—and a Hill to Climb

Mississippi Valley State isn’t new to making headlines. This is the school where Jerry Rice became a legend, catching passes from Willie Totten in one of the most prolific college offenses ever. It’s an HBCU with a rich football tradition, though recent years have been tough.

A combination of low funding, poor facilities, and coaching turnover has kept the Delta Devils near the bottom of the FCS rankings. They haven’t had a winning season in over a decade, going 1-11 in 2024.

But change could be on the horizon.

The school recently hired Terrell Buckley as the 19th head football coach of the Delta Devils. A native of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Buckley’s return to the Magnolia State signifies a homecoming for the CFB great and successful NFL player whose football journey began on Mississippi soil. His appointment resonates deeply with the community, symbolizing a shared journey with Dante Kelly, as they both are returning to their roots to uplift their hometown HBCU.

“We’re going to build a culture of accountability, hard work, and belief – because winning starts with the standards we set and the mindset we bring every single day,” Buckley stated upon his hiring.

With Buckley’s leadership and a player of Dante Kelly’s caliber, MVSU aims to rekindle the spirit of its storied past and forge a new path forward, embodying the resilience and pride of Mississippi Valley’s football legacy.

A Comeback Story in the Making

Kelly brings Power Five experience, SEC-level conditioning, and a competitive edge that the current roster lacks. His presence instantly boosts the defense and gives it a player who can match up against top FCS talent. He’s also a symbol—a hopeful proof point that local talent doesn’t have to leave to be great.

At a time when college athletes are chasing the biggest brands and NIL checks, Kelly made a different kind of move. He chose heart over hype. Returning to an HBCU in your hometown isn’t a common path for a former SEC athlete. But for Dante Kelly, it just might be the perfect one.