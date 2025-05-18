Jon Gruden shares unboxing of iconic HBCU program

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden recently took to social media to share a heartfelt and nostalgic unboxing video featuring a curated gift package from Grambling State University. Dressed in a throwback Doug Williams Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, Gruden’s admiration for the storied football legacy of the HBCU was on full display.

The package included a long-sleeve shirt with a vintage mascot, a short-sleeve tee with the university’s academic logo, Adidas-branded basketball shorts, a 3/4 zip jacket, a hoodie, two Grambling visors, and a pair of black-and-gold Grambling slides. Gruden also read aloud an official letter from the GSU athletic department, a gesture that clearly moved him.

Throughout the video, Gruden reflected on his deep connections to Grambling legends. He praised Doug Williams, acknowledged his coaching ties to Willie Brown during their time with the Los Angeles Raiders, and fondly remembered golfing with former G-Men quarterback James “Shack” Harris. He also highlighted the achievements of Hall of Fame wide receiver Charlie Joiner and paid tribute to legendary head coach Eddie Robinson.

Look what we have here… it’s a box from the Grambling State Tigers!



I’ve been to Grambling and it’s a school with tons of tradition, need to get back!



Thank you Coach Joseph and @GSUFootball01! pic.twitter.com/oo20CqteFj — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) May 17, 2025

Gruden closed the segment with words of encouragement for current Grambling head coach Mickey Joseph, calling him “a great leader.” The video quickly resonated with fans, reinforcing Grambling’s powerful legacy in the fabric of American football.

Jon Gruden’s popular unboxing videos took off after he joined Barstool Sports in November 2024. Since then, he’s regularly received care packages from teams and coaches across the sports world, which he opens on camera with his signature enthusiasm and storytelling flair. Each unboxing typically features Gruden reminiscing about a team’s legacy, thanking the senders, and occasionally dropping spirited recruiting pitches that feel straight out of a locker room speech.

These segments have become a unique blend of nostalgia, sports appreciation, and raw charisma, showcasing Gruden’s deep love for competition and connection with athletes and programs at every level.