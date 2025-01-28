CFB great, NFL All-Pro looks restore glory to home state HBCU

ITTA BENA, Miss. – Mississippi Valley State University is proud to officially announce Terrell Buckley as the 19th head football coach of the Delta Devils. A former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback and esteemed collegiate coach, Buckley brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for the game as he steps into this new role in HBCU football.



“It is a beautiful day to be at Mississippi Valley State University,” said MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr. “We are here to support our new football coach and his family 1000 percent. I am just excited to be here today as we look forward to an outstanding season. On behalf of our entire University family, we are going to stay in MOTION!”



A native of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Buckley is no stranger to the Magnolia State or the gridiron. As a standout at Florida State University, he became one of the most electrifying defensive backs in college football history, earning the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award in 1991, an honor given to the nation’s top defensive back. Buckley finished his collegiate career with an astounding 21 interceptions, cementing his place as one of the most accomplished players in the sport.



Buckley’s success continued at the professional level. Selected by the Green Bay Packers as the fifth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft, he went on to enjoy a 14-year career in the league, playing for teams such as the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. He capped his professional career with a Super Bowl XXXVI victory as a member of the Patriots.



Since transitioning to coaching, Buckley has brought the same tenacity and expertise to the sidelines. His coaching career spans various roles, including stints at Florida State, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. Most recently, he served as the head coach of the Orlando Guardians in the XFL, where he was lauded for his leadership and ability to develop young talent.



“Why Valley for me? I am Mississippi Made! I have dreamed of being a head coach in the state of Mississippi!” said Buckley. “This is a family thing. We are stronger together. Embracing change and hard work, never ever fails.”

Buckley inherits an HBCU football program with a storied history, including producing legendary alumni like NFL Hall of Famer Deacon Jones and standout wide receiver Jerry Rice. His appointment signals a new era for Delta Devils football, one rooted in excellence, discipline, and a renewed focus on recruiting top-tier talent from both within Mississippi and beyond.



Mississippi Valley State University Interim Athletic Director George Ivory expressed his excitement about the hire, emphasizing the university’s commitment to revitalizing the football program. “I would like to thank the search committee for a job well done in selecting Coach Buckley. From winning the Jim Thorpe Award in college, we look forward to Coach Buckley adding the title of best football coach in the conference (SWAC).”



As the Delta Devils prepare for the upcoming HBCU football season, excitement is already building among students, alumni, and supporters. Terrell Buckley’s arrival marks a pivotal moment for MVSU football.