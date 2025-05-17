From incarceration to an HBCU graduation

Courtesy: Virginia State University

Spending 23 hours every day in a jail cell with only one hour of free time gives you plenty of time to think about the choices you’ve made. For Dennis Freeman, most of that time was spent ruminating on the firearms possession charge that had landed him there.

After his release, a judge gave Freeman a choice: find a job or go to school. Though he had fallen in with the wrong crowd, Freeman had always done well in school. So, he started applying to colleges across Virginia.

Few people get a second chance and even fewer are willing to hand them out. When Freeman received his acceptance letter from Virginia State University, he was given the opportunity to turn his life around.

“Getting accepted into Virginia State was one of the most important moments of my life,” said Freeman. “Some people I went to high school with were already going here and were telling me about how great it was. I knew this was where I needed to be.”

Enrolled in 2021

Dennis Freeman (Courtesy: Virginia State University)

Enrolling in 2021, Freeman became a member of the Residential Royal Court and later joined the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, finally surrounding himself with people who actually wanted what was best for him. He also joined Kultured Men Making A Change, a VSU organization focused on mentoring young African American men.

Freeman had always been entrepreneurial, so when it came time to choose a major, he enrolled in the reputable Reginald F. Lewis College of Business at VSU.

Though his tattoos and past drew skepticism, he soon proved his commitment. His professors were champions of his growth, helping him land internships and launch a fashion business.

Freeman wants to eventually open a one-stop shop store that is heavily involved in the community and allows kids to purchase affordable clothing and be around people who can be a positive influence.

“When I was in jail, I came up with a vision for myself and who I wanted to be,” said Freeman. “Because of Virginia State University, I was able to escape the situation I was in and elevate my life. I am the best version of myself thanks to VSU.”

But adversity didn’t end there. At the start of his senior year, Freeman was hospitalized with an illness and forced to miss the first two months of classes. Used to overcoming challenges, he persevered to graduate on time.

Business Management Degree

So, when Freeman walked across the stage to receive his business management degree, he did so with a 3.17 GPA to complete an improbable journey.

Back when that judge presented Freeman with options, the unspoken third option was going down the same path and returning to life as an inmate. Fortunately, he became a lifelong Trojan instead.

Freeman was among the more than 600 students who graduated during Virginia State University’s two Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 17. The 8:30 a.m. processional/ceremony honored graduates from the College of Education and College of Humanities & Social Sciences, with Virginia Speaker of the House Don Scott delivering the keynote. The 1:30 p.m. processional/ceremony celebrated graduates from the College of Agriculture, College of Engineering & Technology, College of Natural & Health Sciences, and the Reginald F. Lewis College of Business. Virginia Senator Louise Lucas served as the guest speaker.