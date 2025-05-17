NFL legend sees daughter graduate from HBCU

Former NFL star and media personality Chad Johnson AKA “Chad Ochochinco” had another proud dad moment as his daughter graduated from an HBCU.



Johnson’s daughter Chadé K. Johnson graduated from HBCU Prairie View A&M on Saturday morning. Prominent sports media personality Bomani Jones, a Clark Atlanta University alumnus, served as the commencement speaker for the event.



In addition to getting her degree, Chadé Johnson also became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. during her time at the Texas-based HBCU.



His daughter attending an HBCU has given Johnson a chance to interact with that world. Last year he was a part of the coin-toss at Prairie View during its homecoming game in addition to attending her probate on the campus. He spoke glowingly of the experience on “Nightcap” which he co-hosts with Shannon Sharpe.

“Now what I’m not going to do is — I promise this time when I talk about Prairie View — I’m not gonna cry,” Johnson said about the experience. “I’m not going to get emotional. But that is something that all people — if you go to a PWI or you go to a private school or anything of that nature, you need to experience a homecoming at some HBCU at a state near you.”



Chad Johnson is a Florida native who has previously had affiliation with Florida A&M University. He actually briefly spent time at an HBCU — Langston University in Oklahoma — briefly before being kicked off the team. He would eventually find his way to Oregon State before going to the NFL and becoming a Pro Bowl wide receiver.



Now his daughter is an official HBCU graduate.