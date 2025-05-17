Deion Sanders docuseries coming to NETFLIX

Deion Sanders is bringing his story to yet another new platform with a three-part docuseries on Netflix.

PRIME TIME will provide an in-depth look at one of pro sports’ most electrifying and polarizing figures, exploring his evolution from a two-sport pro phenom to a culture-defining coach and media personality on NETFLIX.

“It means so much to finally be able to tell my unfiltered story, my TRUTH,” Deion Sanders said in a statement. “I was PRIME TIME, then I dropped the TIME and went by PRIME, and now I’m in the third quarter of my life and they call me COACH PRIME. Y’all knew a part of me each step of the way, but you never knew DEION … and I’m excited to share that with you all — the highs and lows, the truths and tragedies, and everything in between. They can’t stop or contain what God has purposed.”

Deion Sanders looks on the field during Jackson State pre-game.







The Three Acts of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders rose to prominence at Florida State University in the late 1980s as a two-sport star, excelling in both football and baseball. Known for his electric speed and magnetic personality, “Prime Time” became a standout cornerback and return specialist, earning All-American honors and cementing his legacy with flashy plays and confidence. Selected fifth overall in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, Sanders quickly became one of the league’s most dynamic defenders and return men. Simultaneously, he pursued a Major League Baseball career, playing for teams like the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and Cincinnati Reds. In the NFL, he won two Super Bowls with the 49ers and Cowboys and earned a spot in the Hall of Fame. His unique dual-sport stardom, charisma, and elite athleticism made him one of the most iconic sports figures of the 1990s and early 2000s.



Sanders spent the next decade and a half becoming a fixture in media, both as an NFL commentator and a reality show phenomenon which introduced the world to his children — including Shiloh and Shedeur. He stunned the football world in 2020 by accepting the head coaching position at HBCU Jackson State University. He quickly turned the program around, leading it to back-to-back SWAC titles in 2021 and 2022 and getting top prospect Travis Hunter to flip to JSU from FSU. He then took over as head coach at Colorado, where he led the team to a 9-4 record in 2024 after it had just one win prior to him getting the job.



Now Sanders’ story will be chronicled on Netflix.