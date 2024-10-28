HBCU homecoming hits different for Chad Johnson

Former NFL star and larger-than-life personality Chad Johnson, AKA Ochocinco, has always had and affinity for HBCUs.



In previous episodes of “Nightcap” — a show he co-stars with Savannah State alumnus Shannon Sharpe, Johnson stated he was looking to get the HBCU homecoming experience.

Sharpe, who had playfully chided Johnson previously about being too old to go to a homecoming, noticed Johnson had on a Prairie View A&M shirt on Saturday night’s episode. Johnson got a chance to speak about his experience at Prairie View A&M homecoming.

“I went to Prairie View’s homecoming. I did the coin toss today. Big thank you to the athletic department and staff and everyone that’s a part of the Prairie View family — alumni, current students and athletes man. Unc — Unbelievable, unbelievable atmosphere. Which is why I’m jealous of you that you had the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be at an HBCU.”



Chad Johnson earlier this season said that FAMU could beat Florida State.



Johnson has a daughter who currently attends Prairie View A&M.

“Now what I’m not going to do is — I promise this time when I talk about Prairie View — I’m not gonna cry,” Johnson continued. “I’m not going to get emotional. But that is something that all people — if you go to a PWI or you go to a private school or anything of that nature, you need to experience a homecoming at some HBCU at a state near you.”

Johnson is a Florida native who has previously had affiliation with Florida A&M University. He actually sent time at an HBCU — Langston University in Oklahoma — briefly before being kicked off the team. He would eventually find his way to Oregon State before going to the NFL and becoming a Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Clearly, though, the HBCU experience holds a special place in Johnson’s heart.