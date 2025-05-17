FAMU SGA President speaks strongly amid President controversy

As the FAMU Board of Trustees voted to name its next university president, Marva Johnson, a decision that has ignited strong responses from the student body—Student Government Association (SGA) President Zayla Bryant delivered a pointed and passionate closing statement that has resonated with many on campus.

“I think it’s important that we always understand that the reason why we are here, that the people who put money in our pockets. The reason that we have any significance or influence in these chairs right now are the students,” Bryant stated during the meeting. “So understanding that had to be a question is absolutely unacceptable. I won’t speak on a specific candidate, but the amount of disrespect and disregard that I’ve seen this week from candidates was astonishing. And I hope to never see that or choose that for my beloved campus,” Bryant said in her closing remarks.

Emotionally charged process to select Marva Johnson

Bryant’s remarks were a direct response to what many have described as a divisive and emotionally charged selection process. While she refrained from naming any particular candidate, her words underscored growing concerns about transparency, respect, and genuine student engagement.

FAMU’s decision to appoint Johnson as its next president has ignited significant controversy. It’s a controversy that shows signs of festering for an extended period. Critics express concern over Johnson’s close ties to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. The governor and his administration has implemented policies restricting African American history education and defunding diversity programs . Johnson’s limited experience in higher education administration further fuels apprehension about her suitability for the role. The selection process itself has been criticized for lacking transparency, leading to protests and public outcry from the FAMU community.

Zayla Bryant is a third-year business administration scholar from Atlanta, Georgia. She currently serves as the 54th Student Senate President for the 2024–2025 academic year at Florida A&M University.