Son of NFL legend to play hoops at HBCU

The name “Anquan Boldin” carries serious weight in football circles — Super Bowl champion, NFL Pro Bowler, and one of the toughest wide receivers to ever do it. Now his son, Anquan Boldin Jr., is carving out his legacy, not on the gridiron, but on the hardwood — and he’s doing it at an HBCU.

Boldin Jr., a 6’5” guard, has committed to Florida A&M University (FAMU) after entering the transfer portal from the University at Buffalo. He announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter), making it official with the caption: “Committed ?? #AGTG.” The former IMG Academy standout averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game last season. He was one of only two players to start every game for the Bulls. Bolden Jr. shot 45% from the field and showed flashes of elite perimeter defense in his two seasons in Buffalo.

Before Buffalo, Boldin Jr. drew offers from Manhattan, Eastern Michigan, and North Carolina A&T, but the draw of FAMU under new head coach Charlie Ward was too strong to ignore. Yes — that Charlie Ward, the 1993 Heisman Trophy winner and Florida State football legend, just like Boldin Sr., who starred as a wide receiver at FSU before dominating the NFL.

Now, Boldin Jr. is one of Ward’s first major signees in his inaugural year coaching the Rattlers. It’s a full-circle Florida State legacy move, only this time the next generation is elevating HBCU basketball.

Ward-Boldin Connection

Ward and Boldin Sr. aren’t just icons — they’re also mentors. Anquan Sr. has been deeply involved in his son’s development. Guiding him through recruiting and college decisions with the same discipline and purpose that made him one of the NFL’s most respected players. But this decision isn’t just about following in his father’s footsteps. Anquan Jr. is carving his own path. “I’ve always wanted to be better than my dad. Not in a cocky way. He set the standard, and I’m trying to be better than that every single day,” he said in a 2023 interview with Pro Insight. And now, by choosing FAMU, he’s staying close to home and the legacy without walking the same road.

Boldin Jr. called Florida State his “dream school,” a nod to both his father’s legendary career there and his own upbringing around the Seminoles. But with this move, he gets to write a new story in Tallahassee, not in garnet and gold, but in green and orange. Playing for a Florida State legend like Charlie Ward, Boldin Jr. will have the rare opportunity to mirror the setting of his father’s rise while building a distinct legacy at an HBCU that reflects his ambition and identity.

Children of stars at HBCU

And the Boldins are not alone. Bolden Sr.’s Baltimore Ravens teammate, Ray Lewis, saw his son, Ray Lewis III, suit up to play football for Virginia Union. Antonio Gates Jr., son of NFL great Antonio Gates, recently transferred to Delaware State. Deion Sanders’ children, Shedeur, Shilo, and Shelomi, chose Jackson State when their father led the Tigers. It’s a growing trend: Black sports legends send their children to HBCUs, even if they don’t attend themselves. Why? Because HBCUs provide more than a platform. They offer a community, culture, and identity that can often get lost in the opulence of being the child of a star professional athlete.

With Anquan Boldin Jr. now in Tallahassee, playing for a Seminole legend at an HBCU juggernaut, the story has all the makings of something special. It’s not just a commitment to basketball — it’s a commitment to heritage.

And if the Boldin name means anything, it’s that greatness runs in the family.