NBA star, Heisman winner officially takes over HBCU program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida A&M University (FAMU) Vice President and Director of Athletics Angela Suggs announced today that Charlie Ward, NBA veteran and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, has been named the 16th head men’s basketball coach at the HBCU.

New Chapter

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for our men’s basketball program as we proudly welcome Charlie Ward—a true legend and exceptional leader,” said Suggs. “Coach Ward brings with him a championship mindset and a wealth of experience that will undoubtedly ignite a new level of inspiration and ambition in our student-athletes. His arrival is a game-changer for our program.”

Ward retired as a player in 2004 and began coaching for the NBA’s Houston Rockets under Jeff Van Gundy. Ward coached for the Rockets for two seasons before serving as an assistant basketball coach and head football coach at Westbury Christian School in Houston. After six seasons at Westbury, he was named head football coach at Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Florida. Since 2018, Ward has been the head coach at Florida High School. In 2022, he led the team to its first state championship victory since 1963.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join FAMU and serve as head coach of the men’s basketball program. I look forward to leading a Rattlers team that will be defined by our P.A.C.E. — Preparation, Accountability, Competitive Spirit, Commitment and Effort — as we continue the great legacy of FAMU Athletics,” said Ward.

Strong Ties

Ward and his family have strong ties to Tallahassee. Both of his parents attended the HBCU, meeting on campus as undergraduate students in the late ‘50s, and his father, Charlie Ward, Sr., was a standout athlete on FAMU’s football team. Ward’s older sister is also an alumna of the HBCU.

An elite two-sport athlete, Charlie Ward, Jr., brought poise, power, and precision to the gridiron and the hardwood. As the point guard for Florida State, he led the Seminoles to back-to-back deep NCAA Tournament runs, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 1992 and an Elite Eight finish in 1993. In 1991, he sealed the Metro Conference Championship with a game-winning shot against Louisville. He remains Florida State’s all-time leader in career steals (236) and ranks sixth all-time in assists (396).

“At FAMU, we offer our students the BEST OF BOTH WORLDS, and the students-athletes who will play for Coach Ward will experience that by getting up close and personal with a champion-caliber former student-athlete who understands the work ethic and perseverance that it takes to win,” said Interim President of FAMU Timothy Beard, Ph.D., during Monday’s press conference on the HBCU campus.

The Thomasville, Georgia native became Florida State’s first Heisman Trophy winner in 1993, completing nearly 70% of his passes for over 3,000 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Just 15 days after snagging the Heisman Trophy, Ward laced up his sneakers and rejoined the basketball squad, starting 16 games at point guard and averaging a college career high of 10.5 points and 4.9 assists for the season.

Florida A&M introduces Charlie Ward as its 16th Men’s Head Basketball Coach on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Career on the hardwood and Gridiron

Among his accolades, Ward earned the Davey O’Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and was named Walter Camp Player of the Year. He is only the second college football player to win the Sullivan Award, recognizing him as the top amateur athlete in the nation.

Undrafted by the NFL, Ward pivoted to professional basketball. The New York Knicks selected him 26th overall in the 1994 NBA Draft. Over a 12-year career, Ward brought his leadership to the Knicks, Spurs, and Rockets, earning a reputation as one of the league’s most respected floor generals.

Ward and his wife Tonja are parents to three children—Caleb, Hope, and Joshua. Ward is also co-founder of The Charlie and Tonja Ward Family Foundation.

WATCH THE INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: