Shilo Sanders signs NFL contract with Tampa Bay

Shilo Sanders has officially inked his first NFL contract, agreeing to a three-year, $2,965,000 rookie deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The versatile defensive back, known for his hard-hitting style and playmaking instincts, now joins a team eager to infuse youth and energy into its secondary.

A product of Jackson State and the University of Colorado, Sanders made a name for himself with his aggressive tackling and ball-hawking skills under the guidance of his father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. His journey to the league was one of resilience, transferring schools and battling injuries while maintaining a consistent on-field impact.

Shilo Sanders made a strong impact during his time at Jackson State, emerging as a key defensive leader under Coach Prime. Transferring from South Carolina, Shilo quickly showcased his physical style and high football IQ. In the 2021 season, he recorded 61 tackles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions, helping Jackson State dominate the SWAC and earn national recognition. His energy, toughness, and ability to read offenses made him a fan favorite and a vital piece of the Tigers’ defensive success before eventually transferring to Colorado to finish his college career.

Tampa Bay adds Sanders to a competitive defensive backfield that has emphasized versatility and physicality. While he enters as a rookie, his high football IQ and pedigree are expected to give him a shot at contributing early on special teams and potentially in sub-packages on defense.

Off the field, Sanders brings a media-savvy presence and charismatic personality, adding to a growing trend of high-profile young players in the league. With his contract signed and training camp ahead, Shilo Sanders now has the opportunity to carve out his own legacy in the NFL.