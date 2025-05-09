Charlie Ward sings JUCO All-American as first HBCU recruit

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has ushered in a new era for its men’s basketball program with the appointment of Charlie Ward as head coach. Ward, a former NBA veteran and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the HBCU community. His first significant move in this role is the signing of Devere Palmer Jr., a standout forward from Monroe College and a 2024-25 NJCAA Division I All-American.

Charlie Ward’s athletic journey is remarkable. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1993 as Florida State University’s quarterback. He later transitioned to professional basketball, playing 11 seasons in the NBA with teams like the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets. After retiring in 2004, Ward began coaching with the Houston Rockets under Jeff Van Gundy. He then served as an assistant basketball coach and head football coach at Westbury Christian School in Houston. In 2022, he led Florida High School to its first state basketball championship since 1963.

Ward’s ties to FAMU are profound. His parents met at the HBCU, and he was born on the university’s campus, making his return as head coach a full-circle moment.

JUCO to FAMU

Devere Palmer Jr., a 6-foot-6 forward from Queens, New York, had an impressive sophomore season at Monroe College. He averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Shooting nearly 49% from the field and 79.2% from the free-throw line. His performance earned him a spot on the NJCAA Division I All-America Team. Palmer’s high-energy play and scoring ability make him a valuable addition to the Rattlers. As FAMU aims to revitalize its program under Ward’s leadership.

Charlie Ward’s coaching style aligns closely with HBCU values by emphasizing character development, community engagement, and holistic education. Ward is a mentor at his core, shaped by his journey through athletics, faith, and education. These qualities resonate strongly with HBCU traditions, prioritizing developing leaders on and off the field.

Reflecting on his role as a coach and mentor, Ward has stated, “You have to have coaches and teachers that will hold you accountable, and certainly be accountable to our Heavenly Father. So that’s the challenge that we face as leaders and men of God or women of God.” This perspective underscores his dedication to instilling values of accountability and spiritual growth in his players. This aligns with the mission of HBCUs to develop well-rounded individuals.