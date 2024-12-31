DeSean Jackson signs son of NFL great to HBCU

Delaware State University, a rising HBCU football program, has made a significant addition to its roster by securing Antonio Gates Jr., a 4-star wide receiver and son of NFL legend Antonio Gates Sr. Under the leadership of new head coach DeSean Jackson, the Hornets are bolstering their lineup with top-tier talent, positioning themselves as contenders in the HBCU football landscape. Gates Jr. announced his decision via his Instagram account on New Year’s Eve 2024.

Antonio Gates Jr.: A Legacy of NFL Greatness

Antonio Gates Jr., whose father Antonio Gates Sr. is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, brings both talent and pedigree to Delaware State. Gates Sr., an eight-time Pro Bowler and current Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist set the NFL record for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end with 116 during his storied career with the San Diego Chargers.

Gates Jr. emerged as a 4-star recruit out of Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan. Ranked among the top wide receiver prospects in the nation by ESPN, 247Sports, and On3, Gates Jr. was a dominant force in high school football. His senior season included 55 receptions for 925 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning him first-team all-state honors.

College Career and Transfer to Delaware State

After starting his collegiate career at Michigan State, Gates Jr. redshirted in 2022. In the 2023 season, he played in 12 games, recording five catches for 82 yards and one touchdown. A 45-yard touchdown reception against Richmond highlighted his season as Michigan State’s longest-scoring pass play of the year.

Looking for a new opportunity, Gates Jr. entered the transfer portal and committed to Delaware State, becoming one of the program’s most high-profile recruits.

DeSean Jackson’s NFL Influence on Delaware State

DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and former NFL wide receiver, took over as Delaware State’s head coach in late 2024. With 15 seasons of NFL experience, Jackson has brought his professional connections and leadership to the HBCU football scene, helping to attract elite talent like Gates Jr.

Jackson’s efforts to rebuild the Hornets include assembling a strong recruiting class that also features Kobe Boykin (ATH, Jackson State), Torion White (DB, UConn/JUCO), Elijha Payne (OL, Arizona), Derek Boyd (RB, Hawaii), and Luke Jackson (K, East Texas A&M).

Delaware State’s Rising Profile in HBCU Football

Antonio Gates Jr.’s arrival at Delaware State is a pivotal moment for the Hornets as they aim to compete with other top HBCU football programs. The combination of Gates Jr.’s talent and Jackson’s NFL background creates a foundation for future success.

With the addition of Gates Jr. and other key recruits, Delaware State is poised to make an impact in HBCU football and beyond, drawing attention from fans and NFL scouts alike.