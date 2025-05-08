HBCU hoops backup levels up with Big Ten committment

Anthony Peoples Jr., a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward, is making a major move in his basketball career by transferring from North Carolina Central University (NCCU), an HBCU, to UCLA of the Big Ten conference.

People’s announced his commitment to the Bruins via his Instagram page, announcing his transition from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the ultra-competitive landscape of the Big Ten. At NCCU, he played six games during the 2024–25 season, totaling 21 points and six rebounds over 61 minutes of play. His standout performance came against St. Andrews on December 31, 2024, where he recorded 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes.

Before his time at NCCU, Peoples spent two seasons at Lewis-Clark State College, an NAIA program in Idaho. During the 2023–24 season, he appeared in all 33 games, starting two, and averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He shot 59.2% from the field and tied for the team lead with 24 blocked shots. His season highs included 13 points against Multnomah and 11 rebounds versus Evergreen State.

Backup to Big Ten

Despite limited starting experience—only two starts at Lewis-Clark State and a reserve role at NCCU—Peoples’ physical attributes and work ethic have caught the attention of UCLA’s coaching staff. According to 247Sports, “The 6’9, 225-pound Peoples is expected to provide depth and increase the physicality of practice. As a junior last year, he averaged five points and 2.4 rebounds per game. The expectation is that he would also provide an emergency backup at center, behind newcomers Xavier Booker and Steven Jamerson.”

North Carolina Central University is an HBCU basketball program led by head coach LeVelle Moton. Moton is a respected figure in college basketball and is known for developing talent and consistently competing in the MEAC. The Eagles have earned multiple NCAA Tournament appearances during Moton’s tenure. Cementing their place as one of the top HBCU basketball programs in the country.

UCLA, meanwhile, is one of the most storied programs in college basketball history. Boasting 11 national championships and a legacy of producing NBA talent. People’s addition gives the Bruins additional size and a hard-working presence in the post, as he transitions from the HBCU stage to one of the sport’s biggest platforms.