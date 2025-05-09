Shaquille O’Neal wears HBCU gear on Inside the NBA

On a recent Thursday night broadcast of Inside the NBA, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal made waves not for his on-court analysis, but for his wardrobe. Shaq sported a bold Alabama State button-up sweater, placing the HBCU squarely in the national spotlight. While it may have seemed like a casual fashion choice to some, for historically Black colleges and universities, this moment represents something far greater: the power of celebrity amplification.

Shaquille O’Neal’s cultural impact extends well beyond basketball. As one of the most recognizable figures in sports and entertainment, his choices—whether in business, endorsements, or attire—carry weight. By wearing Alabama State gear on one of the NBA’s most-watched shows, he not only elevated the school’s brand but also signaled his endorsement of HBCUs more broadly. This kind of exposure is priceless. It introduces HBCUs to broader audiences, attracts potential students, and boosts alumni pride—all while encouraging deeper investment in Black institutions of higher learning.

Adding context to this gesture is Shaq’s personal connection to HBCUs. His son, Shaqir O’Neal, recently played for Florida A&M, where he had a career-best season before transferring to Sacramento State. Prior to playing at FAMU, Shaqir played for Johnny Jones at Texas Southern University. Shaqir’s journey through the HBCU athletic system lends credibility to Shaquille’s public support and suggests an authentic commitment rather than a performative gesture.

Ultimately, Shaq wearing Alabama State apparel on national television is more than a fashion statement—it’s a powerful nod to the importance and value of HBCUs. As institutions that have historically nurtured Black excellence, HBCUs benefit immensely when figures of Shaquille O’Neal’s stature shine a light on their legacy. In doing so, he helps to reinforce their cultural relevance and expand their reach in a competitive collegiate landscape.