Former Big Ten star joins HBCU coaching staff

Mike McCray joins the HBCU football program at Central State University as the Linebackers Coach under Head Coach Tony Carter, bringing a wealth of high-level experience and a deep Ohio football pedigree. A proud native of Trotwood, Ohio, McCray returns home to contribute to the growth and success of the Marauders, both on and off the field.

McCray most recently served as the Outside Linebackers Coach at the University of Massachusetts from 2022 to 2023. During his first season, he played a pivotal role in helping the Minutemen defense jump from 130th to 55th nationally in total defense. In 2023, UMass earned three wins against the 44th-toughest schedule in the nation, including impressive road victories at New Mexico State and Army. It marked the first time since 2018 that the program recorded at least three wins in a season, and the first time since 2015 it notched multiple road wins. Under McCray’s guidance, three defensive players earned spots on the Phil Steele 2023 Postseason All-Independent Conference Team.

Star Player, Upcoming Coach

Before his time at UMass, McCray spent the 2021 season at Notre Dame as a graduate assistant working with the cornerbacks. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Michigan, where he served in multiple roles from 2018–2020, including intern, graduate assistant, and defensive analyst working with linebackers and safeties. He also contributed to recruiting during the 2016 season while still a student-athlete.

As a player, McCray was a standout linebacker for the Michigan Wolverines from 2014 to 2017. He appeared in 28 games and made 26 starts, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in both 2016 and 2017. Known for his leadership and physical play, McCray was a key piece of some of Michigan’s top-ranked defensive units.

With Power Five coaching experience and deep Ohio roots, Mike McCray brings a unique combination of elite-level insight and hometown pride to Ohio-HBCU Central State University as he helps develop the next generation of Marauders.