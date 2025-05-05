HBCU volleyball program hires head coach from HS powerhouse

ITTA BENA, Miss. — Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) is proud to announce the hiring of Kimberly Wade as the new head coach of the Devilettes HBCU volleyball program. Wade brings a wealth of experience in coaching, player development, and education to the Delta.

A seasoned coach and educator, Wade has cultivated a strong background in volleyball over the past two decades. Most recently, she served as an assistant volleyball coach at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, where she helped mentor athletes and elevate their skills in fundamental and advanced techniques. Prior to her collegiate coaching role, Wade built a powerhouse program at Ridgeway High School in Memphis, Tennessee, serving as head coach from 2007 to 2013. During her tenure, she was responsible for leading all facets of the volleyball program, including player development, game strategy, and talent scouting.

In addition to her coaching credentials, Wade is a dedicated educator with extensive experience as a substitute teacher, math instructor, and special education teaching assistant for Memphis Shelby County Schools. Her commitment to student-athletes’ academic and personal growth aligns with MVSU’s mission to foster excellence both on and off the court.

Highest Standard

Wade earned her Bachelor of Arts in Human Development from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee. She holds multiple certifications, including USAV Delta Region Volleyball Coaching Certification, NCAA Recruiting Certification, and Safe Sport Coaching credentials, reflecting her commitment to upholding the highest standards of coaching and player safety.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Wade to the Valley,” said Mississippi Valley State University Director of Athletics. “Her passion for the game, focus on holistic player development, and commitment to academic achievement make her the perfect fit to lead our volleyball program into a new era of success.”

Wade is equally excited about the opportunity to coach an HBCU volleyball program. “I am honored to join the Mississippi Valley State family and lead the Devilettes,” Wade said. “I am committed to building a competitive program centered on discipline, teamwork, and resilience…I look forward to working with our student-athletes to help them grow as players, students, and leaders.”