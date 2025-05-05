Kentucky athletics strategy builds on HBCU coach’s proposal

Kentucky is moving forward with a bold restructuring plan that mirrors — in some ways — a proposal first floated by an HBCU coach. The University of Kentucky has officially announced that it will transform its athletics department into a limited liability company (LLC), a move aimed at expanding revenue and boosting Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

A few months back, Howard University men’s basketball coach Kenneth Blakeney, who coaches at an HBCU, proposed selling a one-third stake in his program to private investors. While both Kentucky and the HBCU proposal by Blakeney seek to adapt to the changing economics of college sports, the scope and institutional support behind them are vastly different.

Kentucky’s newly formed Champions Blue LLC will be an affiliated corporation of the university, allowing it to pursue private-sector partnerships while keeping staff as public employees. It’s a model that positions Kentucky to better compete under new NCAA rules that could allow schools to pay athletes directly. It also provides a university-backed structure that aligns with state and federal compliance measures.

Blakeney’s plan, on the other hand, has not been adopted by the HBCU and remains a conceptual pitch. It proposed raising $100 million from private investors to fund facilities, NIL deals, and long-term program stability. While innovative, it raised questions about governance, equity ownership, and how such a model would coexist with university oversight.

The Kentucky plan represents a top-down, university-endorsed shift, while the proposal from Blakeney remains an ambitious, coach-driven concept. Both underscore the increasing pressure on athletic programs — especially those at Power Four schools and HBCUs — to modernize their financial strategies. As the NIL era and new NCAA rules continue to evolve, Kentucky’s move could set a precedent, while HBCU programs look for sustainable ways to compete in a rapidly changing landscape.