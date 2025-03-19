Former ACC player, NFL vet takes over HBCU football program

Central State University is excited to announce the hiring of Tony Carter as the Marauders’ next head football coach. Carter, a former NFL cornerback and experienced coach at the professional and collegiate levels. Bringing a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the HBCU program.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to join the Central State University Marauders as the head football coach,” Carter said. “This program has a rich history of greatness, and I am committed to bringing that tradition back to life. My goal is to build strong relationships with our proud alumni, passionate fan base, and the entire CSU community. Together, we will develop winners on and off the field. Instilling a culture of discipline, accountability, and excellence.”It’s time to bring a new and improved winning atmosphere to Marauder football, and I can’t wait to get to work!”

“Coach Carter brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player but also as a coach with experience at the NFL, XFL and collegiate levels,” Brown said. “As both a leader and a person, he embodies the core values that align with our program and university. Throughout this process, it became clear that Coach Carter’s relentless drive, vision for the program and determination will be key factors in establishing a winning culture and a new standard of excellence.”The future of Marauder football is bright under his leadership!”

Over a decade in the game

Carter’s football career spans over a decade. He began as a standout cornerback at Florida State University, where he was a four-year starter, was named Freshman All-American, and earned multiple All-ACC honors. He went on to play in the NFL for eight seasons. Playing for the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints. A highlight of his NFL career was competing in Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Following his playing career, Carter transitioned into coaching, serving in roles such as defensive assistant and interim defensive backs coach with the Detroit Lions, cornerbacks coach at Jacksonville University, and defensive coordinator for the XFL’s Orlando Guardians. He has also participated in the prestigious NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Oakland Raiders. Most recently, Carter served as the cornerbacks coach at Southeastern University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony Carter as the new head football coach,” said HBCU President Dr. Morakinyo A.O. Kuti. “We believe in his vision for the team and are confident that he will inspire our student-athletes to excel both on and off the field. This is an exciting new chapter for Marauder football, and we look forward to the success that lies ahead under his leadership.”

Central State University Marauder Athletics Press Conference

When: Thursday, March 20 | Noon ET

Where: Madison W. Beacom/Gaston F. Lewis Gymnasium at Central State University, 1400 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce, OH 45384

Join live: Stream the press conference at https://maraudersports.com/watch/?Live=395&type=Live.

Marauder fans, alumni, and members of the media are invited to attend and welcome the new leader of the Central State Marauders HBCU football program.