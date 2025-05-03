Division II HBCU transfer takes talents to Big Ten

Fort Valley State defensive lineman Josh Burney is making headlines by transferring to Purdue – a leap from a Division II HBCU to the Big Ten. The move was first reported on April 30 by On3Sports reporter Pete Nakos.

Burney, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound graduate transfer, played four seasons at Fort Valley State (SIAC) and will have one year of eligibility. Purdue has aggressively loaded up on portal talent, and Burney becomes the Boilermakers’ 22nd portal pledge this spring. He is the third defensive lineman Purdue has added in April, following players from North Texas and Arkansas State.

In his senior season, Burney posted 20 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks in just nine games—his most productive campaign. Over his Wildcats career, he appeared in 28 games, tallying 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Before choosing the Boilermakers, he entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this offseason and attracted interest from multiple FBS programs.

DII to P4

Burney’s commitment to a Big Ten school like Purdue is a notable anomaly in college football’s modern transfer era and a testament to the talent depth of Division II HBCU football. While FCS-to-FBS transfers have become common, Division II players—especially from HBCUs—rarely make the leap directly to Power 4 programs. Purdue’s decision to “dip down” to the DII ranks reflects Burney’s talent and the shifting dynamics of roster building in the NIL and transfer portal era.

His transfer also highlights the massive roster turnover occurring at Fort Valley State. Since head coach Shawn Gibbs departed to take the helm at North Carolina A&T in December 2023, numerous Wildcats have entered the portal, many finding new homes. Among them, standout quarterback Kelvin Durham transferred to Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), the stars of the HBCU Gameday Original docuseries Brick x Brick. Meanwhile, All-SIAC linebacker Malik Harp signed with MEAC champions South Carolina State, continuing a trend of top HBCU DII talent moving on to competitive FCS programs.

Josh Burney’s P4 power move is a major step for the visibility of Division II HBCU players seeking to compete at the sport’s highest levels. As HBCU football continues to evolve, Burney’s journey serves as a testament to the talent cultivated at programs like Fort Valley State under HBCU coaches like Shawn Gibbs.