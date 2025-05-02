HBCU coaches lead by example in latest ‘Brick x Brick’ episode

The latest episode of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, the HBCU Gameday Original docuseries following Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) football, continues to capture the heart and hustle of a program on the rise. Episode two of the Spring Ball ‘25 season, titled Each 1 Teach 1, takes viewers inside the grind and growth of the Golden Bulls under Head Coach Maurice Flowers—this time, focusing on the coordinators and position coaches driving the program’s transformation.

Since its debut, Brick x Brick has delivered an “NFL Hard Knocks”-style lens into the resurrection of the football program at Charlotte, NC’s only HBCU. The series has grown in lockstep with JCSU’s football resurgence, documenting everything from locker room speeches to spring practice grit. With Flowers at the helm since 2022, the Golden Bulls have steadily moved from rebuilding to contending, earning respect across the CIAA and Division II football.

Episode two focuses on the coaches helping Maurice Flowers shape the team’s culture and competitive edge. Strength and Conditioning Coach Kevon Fly, the vocal and motivational leader of the Golden Bulls, sets the tone early in practice with a phrase he can be heard saying throughout three seasons of the series: “Champions do consistently what others do occasionally” His intensity is matched by Defensive Coordinator Barry Tripp, who demands discipline and emotional control. “ Put your head in your gap. Its no way you gonna to lock this man out. First you got to get him off your body, if you just go in there and do this right here (turning his head), he gonna to whoop you.”

True to the Game

What truly sets coaches like Tripp and Fly apart is their willingness to lead from the front. In one standout scene, both line up with players during contact drills, showing they’re not just coaches, but warriors who still embrace the game’s physicality. “Y’all forget I used to do this s–t too,” Tripp says, moments after lowering his shoulder in a hands-on demonstration. Coach Fly echoes that sentiment, stepping into drills to drive home technique and toughness. It’s a rare level of commitment that instantly earns player respect.

Offensive Line Coach Kevin “Bear” Thompson leans on his experience coaching at the FCS level to instill toughness and execution in the trenches. Using his signature sense of humor to drive home his points: “I want wine, I gave you some grapes, I want wine, you giving me back grapes.” Meanwhile, Cornerbacks Coach James Lott, an All-ACC defensive back at Clemson University in the 1980s, emphasizes detail and personal growth: “I ain’t got to always engage with him. When I come, I can smack his hands down and be ready for him to go outside.”

Coach Flowers’ vision for JCSU is about more than wins—it’s about building a legacy rooted in character, resilience, and community. The team’s chant, “One team, one mind, one goal,” echoes throughout the series as a rallying cry for unity and purpose.

New episodes of Brick x Brick air as part of the HBCU Gameday show on the Fox Soul network every Sunday at 7 PM Eastern. Fans can also watch episodes anytime on the HBCU Gameday YouTube channel and on the homepage of hbcugameday.com.

Brick x Brick with JCSU Football continues to document the Golden Bulls’ rise, offering a powerful window into the unique culture and spirit that define HBCU athletics. With coaches who coach from experience and players who embrace the grind, JCSU’s story is just getting started.