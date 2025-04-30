All-SIAC transfer ready for opportunities of FCS football

Former Fort Valley State linebacker Malik Harp will continue the rest of his HBCU football journey at South Carolina State, he announced Sunday on social media.

His decision comes after he entered the transfer portal earlier this month. On April 18, Harp received an official offer from the Bulldogs’ program before committing to the reigning MEAC champs.

“COMMITTED??? Go Dogs!” Harp wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

FVSU Career

Harp spent four seasons — although playing in only three — at FVSU, recording 115 tackles with 63 being solo, 19.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble return in 27 games with the program. Last season, Harp played in 10 games and totaled 39 tackles. The second highest of his Wildcats’ career, with 15 assists, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection.

Harp was part of a stingy FVSU defensive unit that finished second in total defense (21.6 ppg allowed), first in total defense (269.3 ypg), first in rush defense (52.4), eighth in pass defense (216.9), second in total sacks (38) and the league’s top two in limiting its opponents in first downs and third down conversions in the 2024 campaign. Fort Valley finished tied for third place in the SIAC behind league runner-up Clark Atlanta and eventual champion Miles last season.

Harp’s best season came in 2023 when he registered 70 tackles with 34 being solo, 13.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, and six pass deflections. After the 2023 campaign, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker earned second-team, All-SIAC defensive honors and was among the league’s top 10 in tackles for loss.

Ready for the Next Level

Harp spoke with HBCU Gameday about why he chose to attend South Carolina State and the opportunities that come with playing at an FCS-level HBCU. “I chose SCSU because of their winning culture and family tradition. When I went on my visit, I felt nothing but genuine love and great energy. Playing under Coach Chennis Berry and this staff gives me room to grow on and off the field! I believe the jump to FCS will impact my chances tremendously. Being able to get more exposure at this level is something I always wanted. Linebacker Aaron Smith just signed a free agent deal to the New York Jets, so it’s a great opportunity!”

South Carolina State football finished the 2024 season with a 9-3 overall record and ended its season on the biggest stage in HBCU football, the Celebration Bowl. “It feels great to know that I can get an opportunity to play in a game like the Celebration Bowl. I am very humbled and excited to get to work so we can get back on that stage and compete for a championship!”

The Orlando, Fla., native joins a SCSU team that fielded a stout defense last season and a unit that will undoubtedly be one to watch in the 2025 campaign under second-year football coach Chennis Berry.