HBCU president makes plea for donor as he fights kidney disease

Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis made a powerful and emotional announcement during the recent commencement ceremony at the HBCU, revealing that he is in desperate need of a kidney transplant. As the leader of one of the nation’s historic Black colleges, Dr. Davis used the moment not only to inspire graduates but also to share his personal health battle and launch a national campaign to find a donor.

Dr. Davis told the crowd that he has been silently battling stage five kidney failure for the past year and a half. Despite the demands of leading Livingstone College, he has undergone 9.5 hours of dialysis treatment every night, seven days a week. He described how he travels with his dialysis machine, continuing to recruit students and serve the HBCU community while undergoing life-sustaining treatment.

His health challenges began shortly after taking on the presidency of the Salisbury, North Carolina-based HBCU. “When the Lord is blessing, the enemy starts messing,” he said, reflecting on the timing of his diagnosis. After learning he would need a kidney transplant, Dr. Davis’s family was tested, but none were a match due to blood type differences—he is O-positive, while his children are B-positive.

Livingstone College president Dr. Anthony J. Davis poses with his family and ceremonial $10 million check. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

“I said, my children, what kind of luck do I have? They get their mother’s good looks and her blood type,” he said, drawing laughter and support from the audience.

To find a match, Dr. Davis has launched a campaign called “Be My Match,” encouraging members of the public—especially students, alumni, faculty, and supporters of HBCUs nationwide—to consider becoming a living donor. A QR code for more information was shared at the ceremony, and Dr. Davis directed interested individuals to speak with his team during the post-commencement reception.

The campaign reflects the communal spirit often found within HBCU circles, where personal and institutional struggles are shared and supported together. Dr. Davis believes that with faith, persistence, and the strength of the HBCU network, a match will be found.

To learn more about becoming a kidney donor and how you can help Dr. Davis, visit:

? https://www.dukehealth.org/treatments/transplant-program/kidney-donation

Dr. Davis closed his message by expressing hope and confidence in the future—both for the graduating class of 2025 and for his own journey.