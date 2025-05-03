WWE releases former HBCU champion

WWE has officially released Kayden Carter, ending her impressive run in the company. But long before she was dazzling fans in the squared circle, Carter—real name Allyssa Lane—was a champion on a different kind of court. A proud alumna of Shaw University, a prestigious HBCU in Raleigh, North Carolina, Lane was a key part of the 2011-12 Shaw Bears women’s basketball team that won the NCAA Division II National Championship.

In a significant roster shake-up, WWE has released several talents, including Carter, as part of its post-WrestleMania spring cleaning. The announcement came on May 2, 2025, marking the end of Carter’s seven-year tenure with the company.

A National Champion at an HBCU

As a senior guard, Lane made a significant impact in the championship game against Ashland, recording a game-high six steals in an 88-82 overtime thriller in San Antonio. Over the season, she averaged 4.0 points and 3.1 assists per game while helping orchestrate an offense that featured four players in double-figure scoring, led by standout Aslea Williams. Her success wasn’t limited to the hardwood—Lane graduated magna cum laude, exemplifying the balance of academic and athletic excellence.

After her college career, Lane transitioned to professional wrestling and signed with WWE in 2018, eventually adopting the ring name Kayden Carter. In NXT, she found success teaming with Katana Chance, capturing the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship in 2022. The duo later moved to the main roster and made history by also winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in late 2023.

Despite their success, Carter and Chance struggled to maintain momentum after a brief title reign and were shifted between brands before Carter’s release.

Her journey—from HBCU champion and honor graduate to WWE gold—cements Carter as a unique figure in sports entertainment. Carter’s release, alongside other notable names like Braun Strowman and Shayna Baszler, underscores WWE’s ongoing efforts to restructure its talent pool. Fans and industry insiders will watch closely to see where her wrestling journey takes her next.