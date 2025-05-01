HBCU officially announces former Final Four, WNBA player as HC

Prairie View, Texas – Prairie View A&M University Director of Athletics, Mr. Anton Goff, is proud to announce Tai Dillard as the new Head Coach of the HBCU Women’s Basketball Program. Her start date is May 1, 2025.



“I am excited to add Coach Dillard to the Panther Family,” exclaimed Goff. “I know her success as a former player and coach will resonate well with our current and future student-athletes. She possesses all the tools to be a great coach and develop a winning program. We are confident that she will help our student-athletes reach their highest goals, on and off the court.”

A native Texan and seasoned coach with deep roots in both collegiate and professional basketball, Dillard brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of player development and program success to the HBCU.



Dillard joins the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers following an impressive tenure at the University of Houston, where she served as Associate Head Coach from 2022 to 2024 and Recruiting Coordinator from 2016 to 2022. During her time with the Cougars, Dillard helped guide the team to multiple postseason appearances, including the WNIT in 2017, 2018, and 2021.



A key part of her success at Houston was mentoring standout student-athlete Laila Blair, who broke the program’s record for most three-pointers made, most minutes played, and most games started. Under Dillard’s guidance, Blair collected numerous accolades, including selection to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Freshman Team, AAC Second Team, AAC First Team, and Honorable Mention honors in the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, Dillard participated in the NCAA Champion Forum, a premier professional development program for current coaches. The forum offers a unique and transformative experience, providing insight into the realities of becoming a head coach at the collegiate level.

Veteran Coach

Prior to her time at Houston, Dillard held coaching roles at the University of Mississippi (2013–2014), the University of Southern California (2012–2013), and the University of Texas at San Antonio (2007–2012). She began her coaching career at Sam Houston High School in San Antonio, Texas, serving as Head Cross Country Coach and Assistant Coach for basketball and track and field.





No stranger to elite competition, Dillard was a four-year letter winner at the University of Texas under legendary head coach Jody Conradt. She helped lead the Longhorns to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Final Four in her senior season (2003). A two-time Big 12 All-Academic honoree, Dillard started 34 games during that memorable campaign.



Following her collegiate career, Dillard played professionally for the WNBA’s San Antonio Silver Stars (2003–2005), the Houston Stealth of the National Women’s Basketball League, and internationally in Israel with Macabbi Tel Kabir.



She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in Sports Leadership and Sports Studies from Texas Southern University.



Tai Dillard is married to former Texas men’s basketball standout and 2003 Final Four participant Brandon Mouton. They are the proud parents of two sons, Langston and Caden.

Note: A press conference introducing Coach Dillard at the HBCU will be held on May 2, 2025, at 1:00 pm.

