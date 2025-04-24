Former WNBA player tapped for HBCU HC vacancy, per report

Former WNBA player and University of Houston assistant Tai Dillard is expected to become the head women’s basketball coach at Texas HBCU Prairie View A&M University, according to Olivia Antilla of LivforHoops.

The reported move comes more than a month after Sandy Pugh, former head coach of Prairie View A&M University, resigned following seven seasons leading the HBCU program. Pugh led PV to an 81-114 overall record while registering only two campaigns — 2018-19 and 2022-23 — with a .500 record or better.

“As I step into the next chapter of my life, I am filled with gratitude for the incredible journey at Prairie View A&M University,” Pugh said in a statement in March. “Coaching for over 30 years — the last seven as Head Coach of the PVAMU Women’s Basketball team — has been an honor. Through victories and challenges, the resilience and dedication of this community have shaped me in ways I will forever cherish.”

Dillard comes to Prairie View after serving as an 11-year assistant coach at Houston under former Cougars coach Ronald Hughey. Prior to Houston, the San Antonio, Texas native collected experience as an assistant from stints at Mississippi, Southern California, and the University of Texas-San Antonio.

At UTSA, Dillard worked closely with the program’s recruiting efforts as well as the development of the team’s guards. Her guidance and coaching aided in the Roadrunners earning consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2008 and 2009, the Southland Conference Tournament championship in both seasons, as well as the team notching 20-plus wins in each of those campaigns.

Tai Dillard

Dillard played basketball collegiately at Texas from 1999 to 2003 under legendary Longhorns women’s basketball coach Jody Conradt. She helped Texas secure four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a berth to the women’s Final Four during her final season.

After college, Tai Dillard played for the WNBA’s San Antonio Silver Stars from 2003 to 2005, playing in 57 games. She also briefly played for the Houston Stealth of the Women’s National Basketball League and recorded international experience.