Nick Cannon gets award from HBCU student he helped pay off loans

Nick Cannon recently had a powerful full-circle moment at Howard University, where he was honored for giving back to the HBCU community in a major way. The media mogul, actor, and proud Howard alum received the Humanitarian Award during the Bison Choice Awards—part of the school’s “Made in the Mecca” Springfest celebration. The surprise came with an even deeper meaning: the award was presented by Christian Kornegay, better known as CDK On The Mic.

Back in 2021, Nick Cannon used his daytime talk show platform to pay off CDK’s remaining tuition balance at North Carolina A&T, helping the young HBCU student continue his journey without the burden of student debt. That gesture sparked national headlines and showed Cannon’s commitment to supporting HBCUs and their students beyond lip service.

Now, just a few years later, CDK is thriving in the entertainment industry and returned to his alma mater to recognize Cannon for his generosity and continued investment in the next generation. The exchange captured the true essence of HBCU culture—community, legacy, and reaching back to lift others up.

Nick Cannon’s ties to HBCUs run deep. He earned his degree from Howard University in 2020 and even served as a virtual commencement speaker. His actions have consistently reflected his belief in the value of HBCU education and the students who power these institutions.

As student loan debt continues to burden many young Black scholars, moments like this highlight the lasting impact of support, especially when it comes from within the HBCU world. Nick Cannon’s gift was bigger than money—it was about belief, empowerment, and legacy. And thanks to his generosity, one HBCU student has gone from getting something from the star to now honoring the man who helped make it possible.