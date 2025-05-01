HBCU loses All-American pitcher for the season

The hopes of Florida A&M (FAMU) baseball’s SWAC Championship journey took a gut punch as All-American ace pitcher Caleb Grainger will have season-ending surgery. First reported in The Tallahassee Democrat by Gerald Thomas III. Grainger has been missing from the pitching rotation at the HBCU since April 4th.

Missing from the HBCU rivalry series against Bethune-Cookman University. Shouppe then explained that Grainger felt something in his arm during the first inning of his start against Jackson State. The team was resting him, hoping for his return. It would not be that easy. The All-SWAC pitcher underwent an MRI, where it was determined that surgery would be required to treat his arm.

Dominate Arm

“Caleb is a dominant college pitcher, and one of the best to wear a FAMU uniform! It is rare that FAMU has a Preseason All-American, but Caleb was selected for that honor before this season,” Shouppe said. “Other coaches in the SWAC have told me that he is one of the most dominating pitchers they have seen at our level. As good as he is on the field, he is an even better young man, who represents FAMU and SWAC Baseball proudly!”

Grainger’s condition did not get better, resulting in the need for surgery on his arm. He will undergo surgery in Gainesville. Despite Grainger missing from the lineup, the Rattlers have battled to remain in second place in the SWAC. Shouppe’s teams have always been gritty, even when facing adversity. After being swept by the Wildcats, the Rattlers took two of three from the Grambling Tigers to move into second place. They are tied with the Alabama State Hornets, but due to their head-to-head advantage over the Hornets. They would be given the second seeding if the tournament were to begin today. Before the ASU series, the Rattlers swept the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Rattlers will close out home play in the SWAC with a weekend series against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.