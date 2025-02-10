Travis Hunter says HBCU has claim to Heisman Trophy winner

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter recently did the media rounds at the Super Bowl, and the topic of his time at HBCU Jackson State came up.



During an interview with Cam Newton, the former Colorado two-way star was asked about his decision to go to Jackson State out of high school in 2021.

Hunter: “So I’m looking at it from that standpoint like, bro, if I go here I open up more doors. My name is always gon’ be there. He went to an HBCU first. So I definitely wanted to open up those doors.”

Newton: Does Jackson State get to say that a Heisman Trophy-winner to Jackson State?



Hunter: Definitely. You know, that’s where I started off at. I wasn’t in college yet. I had to go to college and find out. I went to Jackson State.

Travis Hunter lines up against Southern University. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





Hunter shocked the football world when he spurned Florida State as the no. 2 prospect in his class to join Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

The former No. 1 recruit made an immediate impact under Deion Sanders, helping JSU to a SWAC championship and an undefeated regular season. Defensively, he recorded two interceptions and ten pass breakups, while offensively, he added crucial receptions, including a touchdown to force overtime in the Celebration Bowl. Despite missing time due to injury, Hunter’s playmaking ability was undeniable. His performance solidified his status as a future star before transferring to Colorado to continue his career at the Power Five level.

When he won the Heisman Trophy last year, Hunter made sure to mention his time at the HBCU.