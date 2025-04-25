Former MEAC star returns to HBCU basketball

Texas Southern University just got a major boost to its basketball roster with the addition of Troy Hupstead, a dynamic forward making his return to HBCU basketball. Hupstead, who spent the 2024-25 season with UT Arlington, previously made his mark at Maryland Eastern Shore, where he was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-7 standout built a reputation as a defensive anchor during his time at Maryland Eastern Shore, averaging impressive numbers in blocks, rebounds, and steals. His aggressive play style and high basketball IQ earned him the MEAC’s top defensive honor and made him a force in the paint. After a year at UT Arlington, where he continued to develop his all-around game, Hupstead decided to bring his talents back to the HBCU world.

His decision to join Texas Southern is seen as a homecoming of sorts. Texas Southern, a perennial powerhouse in the SWAC, has a rich history of winning championships and developing top-tier talent. For Hupstead, it’s a chance to not only continue his career at a high level but also reconnect with the vibrant culture and competitive spirit of HBCU athletics.

Texas Southern posted the news to its official Instagram account on Friday.

“Tiger fans, lets give a warm welcome to our new basketball signee Troy Hupstead from Mount Vernon, NY. Welcome to Texas Southern University,” the team posted.

Hupstead’s arrival brings defensive toughness to the championship culture that Johnny Jones has built in Houston. It’s a Texas Southern squad that prides itself on gritty, high-energy basketball and with his ability to protect the rim and rebound, he is expected to be a cornerstone of the Tigers’ campaign this upcoming season.

Texas Southern fans have every reason to be excited — as Troy Hupstead returns back to HBCU basketball again.