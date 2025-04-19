2025 Division I HBCU Homecoming Schedule

Homecoming season is a cornerstone of HBCU culture, offering fans a mix of tradition, tailgates, and gridiron action. The 2025 Division I fall schedule is packed with marquee matchups and nostalgic reunions across the SWAC, MEAC, CAA, and OVC conferences. Each game presents a unique opportunity for alumni and fans to reconnect and rally around their teams. Below is a breakdown of all Division I HBCU homecoming games, organized by conference.

SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

The SWAC is delivering a loaded slate of homecoming games this fall, filled with both traditional rivalries and intriguing matchups. Alabama State and Jackson State highlight October 4 and 11 respectively, while Southern and Prairie View A&M face off on October 18. Look for high-scoring contests and spirited atmospheres throughout the month. Each campus will bring its own flavor of HBCU pride to the festivities.

Date Home Team Opponent Location Oct. 4 Alabama State Bethune-Cookman Montgomery, AL Oct. 11 Alabama A&M Mississippi Valley St. Huntsville, AL Oct. 11 Alcorn State Lincoln (CA) Lorman, MS Oct. 11 UAPB Westgate University Pine Bluff, AR Oct. 11 Grambling State Texas Southern Grambling, LA Oct. 11 Jackson State Alabama State Jackson, MS Oct. 18 Florida A&M Alcorn State Tallahassee, FL Oct. 18 MVSU Lincoln (CA) Itta Bena, MS Oct. 18 Southern Prairie View A&M Baton Rouge, LA Oct. 25 Bethune-Cookman UAPB Daytona Beach, FL Oct. 25 Prairie View A&M Lincoln (CA) Prairie View, TX

MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

MEAC schools are embracing the homecoming spirit with games that promise tight contests and community celebration. South Carolina State kicks things off on October 4 and finishes with a rivalry against Norfolk State on October 25. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central and Delaware State square off to wrap up the month. Expect a strong blend of football intensity and festive energy across MEAC campuses.

Date Home Team Opponent Location Oct. 4 South Carolina St. Savannah State Orangeburg, SC Oct. 11 Delaware State Southern Conn. State Dover, DE Oct. 11 Morgan State Virginia-Lynchburg Baltimore, MD Oct. 25 Howard Morgan State Washington, DC Oct. 25 Norfolk State South Carolina State Norfolk, VA Oct. 25 North Carolina Central Delaware State Durham, NC

CAA (Coastal Athletic Association)

CAA schools are adding their own flair to the HBCU homecoming lineup. North Carolina A&T hosts South Carolina State on October 11 in a classic matchup that draws major attention. Hampton, another CAA HBCU, will welcome Monmouth to Virginia on October 25. These events blend high-level football with campus-wide celebration, making for memorable fall weekends.

Date Home Team Opponent Location Oct. 11 North Carolina A&T South Carolina State Greensboro, NC Oct. 25 Hampton Monmouth Hampton, VA

OVC (Ohio Valley Conference)

The Ohio Valley Conference is represented this year by Tennessee State, hosting a notable homecoming clash against Howard on October 18. This intersectional showdown blends OVC strength with MEAC tradition. TSU’s homecoming is always one of the season’s biggest celebrations, with a perfect mix of football, culture, and pageantry. Fans can expect another unforgettable experience in Nashville this fall.

Date Home Team Opponent Location Oct. 18 Tennessee State Howard Nashville, TN