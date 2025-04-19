2025 Division I HBCU Homecoming Schedule

Homecoming season is a cornerstone of HBCU culture, offering fans a mix of tradition, tailgates, and gridiron action. The 2025 Division I fall schedule is packed with marquee matchups and nostalgic reunions across the SWAC, MEAC, CAA, and OVC conferences. Each game presents a unique opportunity for alumni and fans to reconnect and rally around their teams. Below is a breakdown of all Division I HBCU homecoming games, organized by conference.
SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
The SWAC is delivering a loaded slate of homecoming games this fall, filled with both traditional rivalries and intriguing matchups. Alabama State and Jackson State highlight October 4 and 11 respectively, while Southern and Prairie View A&M face off on October 18. Look for high-scoring contests and spirited atmospheres throughout the month. Each campus will bring its own flavor of HBCU pride to the festivities.
|Date
|Home Team
|Opponent
|Location
|Oct. 4
|Alabama State
|Bethune-Cookman
|Montgomery, AL
|Oct. 11
|Alabama A&M
|Mississippi Valley St.
|Huntsville, AL
|Oct. 11
|Alcorn State
|Lincoln (CA)
|Lorman, MS
|Oct. 11
|UAPB
|Westgate University
|Pine Bluff, AR
|Oct. 11
|Grambling State
|Texas Southern
|Grambling, LA
|Oct. 11
|Jackson State
|Alabama State
|Jackson, MS
|Oct. 18
|Florida A&M
|Alcorn State
|Tallahassee, FL
|Oct. 18
|MVSU
|Lincoln (CA)
|Itta Bena, MS
|Oct. 18
|Southern
|Prairie View A&M
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Oct. 25
|Bethune-Cookman
|UAPB
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Oct. 25
|Prairie View A&M
|Lincoln (CA)
|Prairie View, TX
MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
MEAC schools are embracing the homecoming spirit with games that promise tight contests and community celebration. South Carolina State kicks things off on October 4 and finishes with a rivalry against Norfolk State on October 25. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central and Delaware State square off to wrap up the month. Expect a strong blend of football intensity and festive energy across MEAC campuses.
|Date
|Home Team
|Opponent
|Location
|Oct. 4
|South Carolina St.
|Savannah State
|Orangeburg, SC
|Oct. 11
|Delaware State
|Southern Conn. State
|Dover, DE
|Oct. 11
|Morgan State
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|Baltimore, MD
|Oct. 25
|Howard
|Morgan State
|Washington, DC
|Oct. 25
|Norfolk State
|South Carolina State
|Norfolk, VA
|Oct. 25
|North Carolina Central
|Delaware State
|Durham, NC
CAA (Coastal Athletic Association)
CAA schools are adding their own flair to the HBCU homecoming lineup. North Carolina A&T hosts South Carolina State on October 11 in a classic matchup that draws major attention. Hampton, another CAA HBCU, will welcome Monmouth to Virginia on October 25. These events blend high-level football with campus-wide celebration, making for memorable fall weekends.
|Date
|Home Team
|Opponent
|Location
|Oct. 11
|North Carolina A&T
|South Carolina State
|Greensboro, NC
|Oct. 25
|Hampton
|Monmouth
|Hampton, VA
OVC (Ohio Valley Conference)
The Ohio Valley Conference is represented this year by Tennessee State, hosting a notable homecoming clash against Howard on October 18. This intersectional showdown blends OVC strength with MEAC tradition. TSU’s homecoming is always one of the season’s biggest celebrations, with a perfect mix of football, culture, and pageantry. Fans can expect another unforgettable experience in Nashville this fall.
|Date
|Home Team
|Opponent
|Location
|Oct. 18
|Tennessee State
|Howard
|Nashville, TN