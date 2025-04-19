Home » Latest News » 2025 Division I HBCU Homecoming Schedule

Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

April 19, 2025

HBCU Division I Football Homecoming Games

Homecoming season is a cornerstone of HBCU culture, offering fans a mix of tradition, tailgates, and gridiron action. The 2025 Division I fall schedule is packed with marquee matchups and nostalgic reunions across the SWAC, MEAC, CAA, and OVC conferences. Each game presents a unique opportunity for alumni and fans to reconnect and rally around their teams. Below is a breakdown of all Division I HBCU homecoming games, organized by conference.

SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

The SWAC is delivering a loaded slate of homecoming games this fall, filled with both traditional rivalries and intriguing matchups. Alabama State and Jackson State highlight October 4 and 11 respectively, while Southern and Prairie View A&M face off on October 18. Look for high-scoring contests and spirited atmospheres throughout the month. Each campus will bring its own flavor of HBCU pride to the festivities.

DateHome TeamOpponentLocation
Oct. 4Alabama StateBethune-CookmanMontgomery, AL
Oct. 11Alabama A&MMississippi Valley St.Huntsville, AL
Oct. 11Alcorn StateLincoln (CA)Lorman, MS
Oct. 11UAPBWestgate UniversityPine Bluff, AR
Oct. 11Grambling StateTexas SouthernGrambling, LA
Oct. 11Jackson StateAlabama StateJackson, MS
Oct. 18Florida A&MAlcorn StateTallahassee, FL
Oct. 18MVSULincoln (CA)Itta Bena, MS
Oct. 18SouthernPrairie View A&MBaton Rouge, LA
Oct. 25Bethune-CookmanUAPBDaytona Beach, FL
Oct. 25Prairie View A&MLincoln (CA)Prairie View, TX

MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

MEAC schools are embracing the homecoming spirit with games that promise tight contests and community celebration. South Carolina State kicks things off on October 4 and finishes with a rivalry against Norfolk State on October 25. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central and Delaware State square off to wrap up the month. Expect a strong blend of football intensity and festive energy across MEAC campuses.

DateHome TeamOpponentLocation
Oct. 4South Carolina St.Savannah StateOrangeburg, SC
Oct. 11Delaware StateSouthern Conn. StateDover, DE
Oct. 11Morgan StateVirginia-LynchburgBaltimore, MD
Oct. 25HowardMorgan StateWashington, DC
Oct. 25Norfolk StateSouth Carolina StateNorfolk, VA
Oct. 25North Carolina CentralDelaware StateDurham, NC

CAA (Coastal Athletic Association)

CAA schools are adding their own flair to the HBCU homecoming lineup. North Carolina A&T hosts South Carolina State on October 11 in a classic matchup that draws major attention. Hampton, another CAA HBCU, will welcome Monmouth to Virginia on October 25. These events blend high-level football with campus-wide celebration, making for memorable fall weekends.

DateHome TeamOpponentLocation
Oct. 11North Carolina A&TSouth Carolina StateGreensboro, NC
Oct. 25HamptonMonmouthHampton, VA

OVC (Ohio Valley Conference)

The Ohio Valley Conference is represented this year by Tennessee State, hosting a notable homecoming clash against Howard on October 18. This intersectional showdown blends OVC strength with MEAC tradition. TSU’s homecoming is always one of the season’s biggest celebrations, with a perfect mix of football, culture, and pageantry. Fans can expect another unforgettable experience in Nashville this fall.

DateHome TeamOpponentLocation
Oct. 18Tennessee StateHowardNashville, TN

