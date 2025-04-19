HBCU track star makes WWE debut

Howard University alumna Darci Khan is making an incredible journey from HBCU athlete to future WWE Superstar. The Atlanta native is now competing under the wrestling name Masyn Holiday. She excelled as track athlete at Howard, where she became one of the best sprinters in the school’s history. Her skills on the track were undeniable, setting three school records in events like the 100m and 200m dashes. Her athletic ability was a testament to her determination, discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Track has taught me one main ingredient of being good at basically any aspect of life, and that’s confidence. If you don’t believe in yourself, nobody will,” she told the hilltoponline.com.

Beyond sports, Holiday was also an accomplished artist. While at Howard, she developed her creative talents, excelling in visual storytelling and design. Her art reflected her personality and perspective, proving she was more than just an athlete. This creativity would later play a role in her transition to the world of professional wrestling.

After graduating from Howard as valedictorian, Holiday set her sights on WWE, where she began building her name in the wrestling world. She made her WWE Evolve debut with a match against Brinley Reece in March, where she impressed fans and critics with her technical skill, agility, and natural charisma. Her entrance into WWE was not just about wrestling but also about proving that HBCU graduates can thrive in diverse and competitive industries.

Holiday’s journey highlights how Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Howard can nurture multi-dimensional talent. Her story has become an inspiration for many, particularly HBCU fans who see her as a representative of their community achieving success on a mainstream platform. She has shown that her background as an athlete and artist prepared her for the challenges and opportunities of professional wrestling.

Professional wrestling, particularly the WWE, has other female wrestlers who were once HBCU athletes. “Kayden Carter,” real name Allyssa Lane, won a national championship in basketball at Shaw University in 2012 before winning tag team titles in the WWE. “Michin,” real name Stephanie Hym Lee, is a Superstar on the Smackdown brand and was on a volleyball scholarship at Virginia Union University.

As Holiday continues her path in WWE, Holiday remains focused on growth and excellence. Her journey from Howard University’s track field and art studios to the wrestling ring proves that with talent and determination, the possibilities are endless.