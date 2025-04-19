Michael Vick and friends making impact already at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA — Michael Vick made his public debut as head coach, and he brought out Allen Iverson, Tyrod Taylor and a big chuck of the 757 out to the Norfolk State spring game.

Iverson, a former football star himself at Bethel High School in Hampton, joined the team in a post-game breakdown on a whim and enjoyed every second of it.



Vick was grateful, but he wasn’t exactly surprised.

“It was just good to see. Those guys been telling me that was going to come out in support. And I expect to see that all season,” Vick told the media following the game that went just over an hour. “So it’s just — it’s good to have the local hometown heroes come out. Guys who these guys can look at as role models and great citizens of the Hampton Roads and just good people.”

One of those people was Hampton High School legend Tyrod Taylor. Before he followed in Vick’s footsteps at Virginia Tech and eventually in the NFL, Taylor was a young kid who patterned his game after local legends — including Vick.

“Obviously — growing up watching him other guys from this area trying to learn from my game behind him. So definitely happy for him and this opportunity that he has right now to pay it forward to the community, and I’m looking forward to seeing big things.”

Norfolk State quarterback Israel Carter said the words of encouragement from the folks Vick has brought into the program mean alot for he and his team.

“I’m just blessed to be a part of the Coach Vick experience. It shows you guys what Coach Vick is bringing to the table. What we got going on ‘til the fall,” Carter said.

Michael Vick talks to his players following Saturday’s spring game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)



“Just hearing words of wisdom from those guys. It means a lot to us. It means alot to the team, and we just try to implement those. And with those tips, that have brought them so far into our game…I really appreciate Coach Vick for setting this all up for us.”

The community showed up for sure. Namond Richardson is an HBCU graduate of Vorheese College and a long-time supporter of Norfolk State as well. He showed up hours early to tailgate — and he wasn’t alone.

“We’re about to find out what the Vick Effect is — what people been associating (with Michael Vick), so we’re about to see what that’s like.”



The Vick Effect brought a sizable crowd that actually paid $10 to get into the game. It also included a trailer full of Norfolk State colored gear with Vick’s trademark “7” on the front and back.



Juwan “Pootie” Carter roamed the sidelines of the field he once called home on Saturday. The Richmond, VA native had a record-setting career at the HBCU, finishing as the school’s all-time leading passer and MEAC offensive player of the year in 2021. He made note of the difference of energy from previous years.

“The atmosphere is tremendous. You know big change in the culture right now,” Carter said while keeping his eye on the action from the field. “You know when I was here the spring game was nowhere near late lit this. You look around, it’s live. Look at plays being made. All left and right. I just feel great to be back home.”

Vick mostly keeps a calm, cool and collected demeanor. But even he was anxious to get things going on Saturday. He showed up on the field two hours before the scrimmage started.

“I just wanted to go out there, get a feel for what we know was about to experience and soak it all in. Appreciate it. And it was very exciting. So that’s why I was out there two hours early, I actually beat all the guys out there. And it’s good. It’s good for your coaches out there ahead. You know, the first one out there. You know it definitely — makes a statement.”



If Saturday’s spring game at Norfolk State was any indication, the Michael Vick Experience is already making a statement and an impact in the 757, HBCU football and beyond.