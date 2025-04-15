HBCU homecoming: WSSU brings winner home

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Tierra Terry had her own personal HBCU homecoming at Winston-Salem State on Tuesday evening. Terry, a WSSU alumna, former player, and assistant coach, returned to her alma mater to take over the program that helped shape and mold her as the head coach.



In a press conference filled with pride and emotion, Terry spoke candidly about what it means to come home.



“I haven’t stopped smiling since I got the good news,” she said. “This place is just near and dear to my heart… Had it not been for Winston, who knows if I would have continued my college basketball career?” Terry added, “Winston has changed my life. So how can you not smile about returning to the place that changed your life?”



Terry’s HBCU legacy is strong. After her playing career at WSSU, she earned a master’s in psychology and began a coaching journey that included stops at Western Carolina, William & Mary, and most recently, a successful run at Virginia Union University. There, she led the Lady Panthers to 60 wins over five seasons, including a 21-9 campaign in 2023-24. Her coaching resume includes developing All-CIAA performers, academic standouts, and an HBCU All-Star Game MVP.

Terry’s photo displayed above the C.E. Gaines Center floor. (Courtesy: Garrett Garms/WSSU)

Her success at another HBCU only deepened her desire to return to Winston-Salem.



“It was always a desire,” Terry said. “As a graduate, it’s just somewhere that I’ve always aspired to be. But I just… timing is everything. And the plan is everything.”



That plan brought her back to WSSU, where she learned what it means to grind, compete, and represent her HBCU. Chancellor Bonita Brown emphasized the importance of Terry’s return and what it represents for the program and the institution.

“I was looking for someone who literally said the word ‘students’ first,” Chancellor Brown said. “The next thing I wanted to hear them say was ‘win,’ because that’s what we’re here for.”

Terry embodies both values, having credited her father—a former coach—and her experiences at WSSU for shaping her approach to coaching. “He inspired me so much that I decided I wanted to change lives in the same way,” she said of her father. “We might be crazy for choosing this profession some days, but it is our calling.”

Throughout the press conference, she was grateful for the belief placed in her, especially by WSSU Athletic Director Etienne Thomas.

“I appreciate you guys for believing in me… You saw a vision in me that sometimes I may not have seen in myself.”

Her commitment to HBCUs goes beyond wins and losses. She passionately reminded those in attendance of how underestimated Black colleges still are in broader college athletics.

“People go, ‘Oh, you’re going to Winston,’ and they don’t really know what we produced… They don’t know how valuable HBCUs are in our community.”

Now back in red and white, Terry has big plans for the Rams. She made it clear that her expectations are high—and that the culture of excellence will be foundational.

“When you are raised by champions, you aspire to be a champion yourself,” she said. “You start surrounding yourself with championship mentality. I believe the people around me in Winston have that same mentality, and we are going to go after it.”

As for the current roster and future recruits, Terry has her eyes wide open as the transfer portal deadline nears.

“Our current athletes seem to be excited and fired up about winning a championship,” she said. “We’re going to work to get what we need, and we’ll see moving from there.”

Terry is flanked by WSSU Chancellor Bonita Brown, her mother, father and AD Ettiene Thomas. (Courtesy: Garrett Garms/WSSU)

In returning home, Terry joins a growing list of WSSU alumni who have come back to lead and mentor. Current men’s basketball coach Corey Thompson is an alumnus as is Terry’s predecessor, L’Tona Lamonte.

“Coach Lamonte has been a phenomenal person,” Terry said. “She’s been a great mentor to me as well, just being a Ram herself.”



With deep institutional knowledge, a proven coaching pedigree, and the unshakable belief that HBCUs can be places of both tradition and transformation, Tierra Terry is poised to write the next great chapter of WSSU women’s basketball.



“I get to wear my red again. I can say ‘Ramily’ and not have to hide who I am,” Terry beamed. “As we say in our alma mater: ‘Exalting, we praise thy name, O Winston-Salem State University.’ I’m looking so forward to leading this program.”