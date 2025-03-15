Norfolk State wins MEAC, survives scare

Norfolk, VA – Norfolk State captured the MEAC Championship in a thrilling 66-65 victory over South Carolina State, securing their return to the NCAA Tournament and adding another title to HBCU basketball history. The Spartans staged a second-half comeback to win their third MEAC title in the last five years, continuing their dominance in the conference.

Norfolk State’s Second-Half Surge

Trailing 34-25 at halftime, Norfolk State turned up the defensive intensity and got a clutch performance from Christian Ings, who finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, including the game-winning free throw with 8 seconds remaining. Brian Moore Jr. added 15 points and 7 rebounds, while Jalen Myers hit key free throws down the stretch.

The Spartans were aggressive at the free-throw line, knocking down 19-of-26 in the second half, which helped them hold off South Carolina State’s last push.

South Carolina State Falls Short in MEAC Title Game

South Carolina State started strong, led by Wilson Dubinsky’s 24 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range. But Norfolk State’s defense tightened in the second half, forcing turnovers and limiting the Bulldogs’ offense. A last-second shot by Jayden Johnson missed, allowing the Spartans to celebrate another MEAC Championship.

Norfolk State Returns to NCAA Tournament

This marks Norfolk State’s third MEAC Championship in the last five years, sending them back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. Under head coach Robert Jones, the Spartans have solidified themselves as a force in HBCU basketball and a regular contender in March Madness.

With Selection Sunday approaching, Norfolk State will await their NCAA Tournament seeding. The Spartans will look to channel their legendary 2012 NCAA Tournament upset over Missouri as they aim to make another deep run.

