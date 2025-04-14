HBCU grabs Arizona State assistant for coaching gig

Coppin State is turning to one of its own in spirit with big-time coaching experience at Arizona State. Darrell Mosley, a proud product of HBCU basketball and seasoned D-I coach, has been named the next head coach of Coppin State University’s women’s basketball program.

Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, and a former point guard at Delaware State and Lincoln University, Mosley has always represented HBCU excellence. He now returns to the HBCU ranks after spending the last few years building backcourts at the highest level of women’s basketball.

Most recently, Mosley served as associate head coach at Arizona State. There, he mentored star guards Tyi Skinner and Jalyn Brown—both of whom earned All-Conference honors. Skinner previously played for Mosley at the University of Delaware, where he helped the Blue Hens capture a CAA Championship and reach the NCAA Tournament.

Darrell Mosley courtesy of Coppin State

No stranger to HBCU coaching circuit

But Mosley is no stranger to building success at an HBCU. As the head coach at Lincoln University (Pa.), he guided the women’s basketball team to 82 wins in six seasons, three CIAA semifinal appearances, and a school-record 23 wins in 2019-20. That season, he was named CIAA Coach of the Year and was also a finalist for WHoopDirt.com National Coach of the Year.

“I am honored to join the Coppin State family and lead the women’s basketball program into its next chapter,” Mosley said in the university’s press release. “I’m committed to building a culture of excellence both on and off the court that reflects the pride and spirit of Coppin State University.”

Coppin State Director of Athletics Derek Carter praised Mosley’s fit. “Darrell brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to developing young women both on and off the court,” Carter said in the release.

Now back in the HBCU coaching circle after his time at Arizona State, Mosley brings big-stage experience, deep community ties, and a legacy of building winners. Coppin State women’s basketball is poised to grow under his leadership.