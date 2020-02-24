Lincoln women lead All-CIAA season Superlatives

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the 2019-20 Women’s Basketball All-CIAA team, All-Rookie team, and superlatives as selected by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. These standout individuals were formally recognized today during the annual CIAA Tip-Off Awards luncheon.

Kwanza Murray, a senior guard from Lincoln University (PA), has been named CIAA Women’s Player of the Year. Murray led the conference in scoring at 18.4 points per game during the regular season while also leading the conference in field goal percentage at 44.8 percent and ranking second in the league from the line at 82.4 percent. The Summerville, SC native also averaged 1.9 steals per game, tied for seventh best in the league.

Head Coach Darrell Mosley of Lincoln University (PA) earns his first CIAA Women’s Coach of the Year honor after leading his team to a 12-3 record in conference play, finishing tied for second in the CIAA Northern Division. Mosley has led the Lady Lions to a school-record 23 wins and guided them to their first top 25 national ranking in school history.

Bowie State University senior Kyaja Williams has been named CIAA Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Williams, a native of Baltimore, MD, leads the CIAA and Division II with four steals per game and ranks seventh in the conference at a block per game. The 5-8 forward was one of two players in the CIAA to average a double-double during the regular season at 13.9 points and 10 rebounds per game. She ranks second in the league in rebounding and fourth in scoring.

Rookie guard NyAsia Blango of Elizabeth City State University has been selected CIAA Women’s Rookie of the Year. Blango totaled 101 points in her freshman campaign, scoring in double figures twice, while registering 56 rebounds and 22 steals. The Havelock, NC native ranked among league leaders in assists during the regular season at more than two per game.



Blango is joined by Shenell Shaw-Davis (Fayetteville State), Jada Richardson (Livingstone), Janya Lilly (Lincoln (PA)), & Aaliyah Bell (Johnson C. Smith) on the Women’s All-Rookie team.

2019-20 All-CIAA Women’s Team

Fayetteville State (Katisha Hyman and Aminata Johnson), Lincoln University (PA) (Murray and DeAshia Young), and Virginia Union University (Shameka McNeill and Jasmine Carter) each placed two student-athletes on the 2019-20 team. Livingstone’s Daisa Harris, Elizabeth City State’s Devona Stell, Bowie State’s Kyaja Williams, Shaw’s Dejoria Howard, Saint Augustine’s Kaaliya Williams, and Johnson C. Smith’s Lezarea Bowens help complete the women’s team. Murray and Kyaja Williams earn All-CIAA honors for the second consecutive year while Harris makes the team for a third straight time.

Backcourt

Katisha Hyman, Fayetteville State

Kwanza Murray, Lincoln (PA)

Daisa Harris, Livingstone

DeAshia Young, Lincoln (PA)

Shameka McNeill, Virginia Union



Frontcourt

Kyaja Williams, Bowie State

Jasmine Carter, Virginia Union

Aminata Johnson, Fayetteville State

Devona Stell, Elizabeth City State

Dejoria Howard, Shaw

Kaaliya Williams, Saint Augustine’s

Lezarea Bowens, Johnson C. Smith

2019-20 CIAA Women’s All-Rookie Team

Shenell Shaw-Davis, Fayetteville State

NyAsia Blango, Elizabeth City State

Janya Lilly, Lincoln (PA)

Jada Richardson, Livingstone

Aaliyah Bell, Johnson C. Smith