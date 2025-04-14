Former HBCU stars expected to be picked in WNBA Draft

Zaay Green and Diamond Johnson, two former HBCU women’s basketball stars, are both projected to be picked in Monday’s WNBA Draft. Green finished her college career at Alabama this past season after transferring from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Johnson spent her final two years at Norfolk State after transferring from N.C. State.

ESPN projects that Green will be selected NO. 25 by the Connecticut Sun. Johnson is slated to go NO. 34 to the Seattle Storm in the same projection. SB Nation projects Green going to the Storm with the NO. 34 pick and doesn’t have Johnson being drafted. The WNBA Draft airs at 7:30 pm EST on ESPN.

Green resets career in the SWAC

Zaay Green made a name for herself as a dynamic and versatile guard throughout her college basketball career. A five-star recruit out of Texas, Green began her journey at the University of Tennessee, where she made an immediate impact as a freshman during the 2018–19 season. She averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, showcasing her all-around game and potential as a future star. Unfortunately, a knee injury sidelined her for the entire 2019–20 season.

After recovering, Green transferred to Texas A&M but saw limited action. Seeking a fresh start, she moved to UAPB, where she revived her career. At UAPB, Green became the centerpiece of the team’s offense, consistently leading in scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. Her leadership and talent earned her All-SWAC honors and national attention for her performances.

Green transferred to Alabama last season, where she averaged 15.7 points per game, one less than her 16.7 ppg at UAPB during the 2023-24 season. She’s projected to be a point guard in the WNBA.

Johnson shines like a Diamond

Diamond Johnson has carved a remarkable path through collegiate women’s basketball, blending elite talent with resilience and leadership. A Philadelphia native, Johnson began her career at Rutgers University, where she averaged 17.6 points per game as a freshman, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten and All-Freshman honors. She then transferred to NC State, contributing significantly off the bench and securing the ACC Sixth Player of the Year award in 2022.

In 2023, Johnson made a pivotal move to Norfolk State University, seeking a program that felt like home. Her impact was immediate and profound. During the 2024–25 season, she averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 assists, and led the MEAC with 3.6 steals per game. Her performance earned her the MEAC Player of the Year title and a spot on the All-Defensive Team. Johnson also led the Spartans to an undefeated conference season and notable victories over Auburn and Missouri. Nationally, she stands as the only active Division I player with at least 2,000 points, 600 rebounds, 390 assists, and 300 steals.