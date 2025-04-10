HBCU flips up-and-coming coach from conference foe

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (April 10, 2025) – In a swift move that sent ripples through the HBCU/CIAA basketball community, Fayetteville State University has named Devin Hoehn as its new head men’s basketball coach, just one day after longtime head coach Luke D’Alessio stepped down.



Hoehn takes over after a standout run at Bluefield State University, where he led the program to a 19-11 record, a Northern Division runner-up finish, and an appearance in the CIAA Championship game. Under his leadership, Bluefield State, an HBCU that rejoined the CIAA in 2023, transformed from a preseason underdog into a top-tier program, ranking first in several statistical categories including scoring, rebounding, and blocks.

His arrival marks a new chapter for Fayetteville State, an HBCU program that D’Alessio helped elevate into perennial contenders. In five seasons, D’Alessio guided the Broncos to three CIAA title game appearances, winning the championship in 2022. He departs with a 103-52 record and was named the 2024-25 CIAA and HBCU All-Stars Clarence “Big House” Gaines NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year.





Hoehn, who played at West Liberty and previously served on staff at Nova Southeastern, has earned a reputation for building high-powered offenses and coaching with an aggressive, intelligent defensive approach. He also developed standout HBCU talent, including 2025 CIAA and HBCU Division II Player of the Year Jordan Hines.

Fayetteville State, which emerged as a building basketball program under D’Alessio, now turns to Hoehn to continue the momentum. His passion, player development background, and commitment to fast-paced, disciplined basketball align with the program’s championship aspirations.



As one HBCU coaching era ends, another begins in Cumberland County.