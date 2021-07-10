Morehouse College names interim basketball coach

ATLANTA – The Morehouse College Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Friday that Douglas Whittler who has served as the associate head coach with the basketball program since 2015, will serve as interim head basketball coach for the 2021-22 season following the untimely passing of head coach Grady Brewer in late May.

“With the passing of Coach Grady Brewer it is important to maintain continuity for our basketball students during this difficult transition,” said Curtis Campbell , Director of Athletics. “Therefore, Coach Doug Whittler will serve as Interim Head Coach for the 2021-2022 season. Coach Brewer had a lot of faith in Coach Whittler’s ability to lead this team. We will do a national search at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.”

Whittler recruited multiple all-conference players and was instrumental in the development of Tyrius Walker, Omar Alston, Rod Williams, and Andrae Nelson all who signed pro contracts.

“It is an honor to receive the opportunity to be the leader of the Morehouse Basketball program,” said Whittler. “Although the circumstances under which I am given this opportunity are not the way that I would have wanted, it will definitely be heavy on my heart. With the passing of Coach Brewer, Morehouse has lost a legend and a great man and I’ve lost my mentor. Coach taught me so much about the game and the business of it over the last 12 years. He was like a father to me and will truly be missed. My mission is to uphold his legacy by producing a team that will compete for 40 minutes or more if needed, promoting good values, integrity and accountability while graduating our student-athletes. Coach Brewer was a big NCAA tournament guy. Our goal is to compete for a National Championship!”

Whittler played at Howard Community College in Big Spring, Texas for two years after graduating high school. He then transferred and played one semester at Fairleigh Dinkinson in New Jersey before coming to Morehouse for the 04-05. His play for the Maroon Tigers earned him First Team All-SIAC honors after averaging 12 points and nine rebounds per game.

Whittler graduated from Morehouse in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. He and his wife Kim reside in Atlanta and have three children: Savannah, Sir, and Remy.