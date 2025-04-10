Florida State assistant expected to take HBCU job

A Florida State assistant is expected to take a vacant HBCU basketball job.

Alcorn State is expected to hire Jake Morton as its next head coach, according to a report by Jon Rothstein. The move is the latest in a busy offseason across HBCU basketball, as Morton steps in to replace Landon Bussie, who left last month to take over at Chicago State.



Morton brings a deep resume to the HBCU ranks, having served as an assistant coach at numerous Division I programs and currently completing his first season at Florida State under Leonard Hamilton. His return to head a program aligns with Alcorn’s desire to maintain momentum after Bussie helped make the Braves a consistent force in the SWAC and the broader HBCU basketball landscape.



A former standout at the University of Miami, Morton played for Hamilton from 1989 to 1993, later returning to the Hurricanes as an assistant coach. He helped guide Miami to three straight 20-win seasons and a 2008 NCAA Tournament berth. His coaching path includes stops at East Carolina, Jacksonville State, Coppin State, and even an early stop at HBCU Bowie State, where he began his coaching career in 2000.

Morton’s time at Jacksonville State marked one of the most successful stretches in program history, including an Atlantic Sun regular-season title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. His teams averaged 20 wins per season, a level of consistency Alcorn State fans will welcome.

Alcorn State is aiming to stay competitive in the SWAC and nationally among HBCUs, and Jake Morton’s hiring signals a commitment to experience and proven results. As HBCU programs continue to raise their profiles and invest in high-level coaching talent, Morton’s arrival is both a reunion with his roots and a chance to lead his own program after one year at Florida State.