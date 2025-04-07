Jackson State ready to defend HBCU National Championship

Jackson State’s spring game shifted indoors Saturday due to weather concerns, but the change of venue didn’t affect the team’s intensity. Originally scheduled for Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, the scrimmage took place at the Walter Payton Center.

“All you’ve got to do is spot the ball with this team,” said head coach T.C. Taylor. “They’ll get after it anywhere.”

JSU, coming off a 2024 Celebration Bowl championship, are already focused on the 2025 season, which opens at home against Hampton on August 30. Senior quarterback Jacobian Morgan, who passed for 2,236 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, led first-team reps during the scrimmage. Though Morgan is the likely starter, competition remains with returners Cam’Ron McCoy, Parker Stofa, Ethan Terrell, and transfer Tyreke Starks. Taylor said another quarterback will transfer in this summer.

Replacing standout running back Irv Mulligan (1,245 yards, 13 TDs) won’t be easy, but Jackson State has depth. 2024 SWAC Freshman of the Year Travis Terrell Jr. took most of the first-team reps. He posted over 1,400 all-purpose yards last season. Emari Matthews and Nate Blount IV are also expected to contribute, as Taylor mentioned six to seven backs are in the mix.

Defensively, JSU returns key pieces like lineman Jeremiah Williams and linebacker Reid Pulliam. The unit ranked among the SWAC’s best in 2024, forcing 24 turnovers and recording 37 sacks. Transfers Khamauri Rogers (Mississippi State) and Carmelo Jones (Baylor) add to an already strong defense.

“We’re catching on fast,” Williams said. “We get better every day.”