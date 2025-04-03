FAMU taps veteran FBS assistant as new DC

Florida A&M University (FAMU), one of the top HBCU football programs in the country, has filled a big hole in its football coaching staff by hiring Kenwick Thompson as its new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The news was first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Kenwick Thompson Coaching Career

Thompson brings a wealth of experience to the Rattlers, having previously served in coaching roles at various FBS-level institutions. This won’t be Kenwick Thompson’s first foray into HBCU football. He spent 1994-2001 performing various coaching roles at Texas Southern University. Including assistant head coach, Recruiting Coordinator, and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Most recently, he was the assistant head coach and linebackers coach at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during the 2023 and 2024 seasons under former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. His extensive coaching career includes positions at UNLV, Fresno State, East Carolina, Vanderbilt, San Jose State, California, and Texas Southern. Notably, Thompson was the defensive coordinator at East Carolina in 2016. ?

FAMU’s head coach, James Colzie III, emphasized the importance of hiring a coordinator with a proven track record and strong linebacker coaching skills. “When searching for our defensive coordinator. It was important to bring a coach in who had successful coordinating experience but also a bonafide linebackers coach. Coach ‘Wick’ checks both of those boxes. He’s had success at the FBS and FCS levels.” Colzie told the Democrat.

Thompson expressed enthusiasm about joining FAMU in a recently released statement. “I am honored to be a part of a rich history of excellence on and off the field. I’m excited to get to work contributing to that rich history.” Thompson continued, “I want to thank Coach Colzie for this outstanding opportunity to work with these great young men.”

The Rattlers will conclude their spring practice schedule with the Orange and Green Spring Game on Saturday, April 12, at 4 p.m. They will kick off their 2025 season on August 30 against Howard University in the Orange Blossom Classic at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.