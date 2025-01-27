New England Patriots adding former HBCU DC to staff

The New England Patriots’ new defensive staff has added another former HBCU coach, this one from Florida A&M.



Milton Patterson, who served as defensive coordinator at FAMU for the 2024 season, is joining the defensive staff under new head coach Mike Vrabel.



Patterson’s position on the staff hasn’t been announced but Florida A&M head coach James Colzie III talked with pride about his outgoing defensive coordinator.



“This talks about how great of a job he did and will continue to do. It’s a great opportunity for his family,” Colzie told the Tallahassee Democrat. “This guy has gone through the ranks and has made many sacrifices for his family. Seeing him reap the benefits and get an opportunity to go to the NFL — that’s what you dream of.”





Patterson spent four years at FAMU, the first three under new Florida International University head coach Willie Simmons. He was the co-defensive coordinator on the 2023 team that won the HBCU national title along with Ryan Smith.



The New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach earlier this month. Patterson spent the 2023 season on Vrabel’s staff with the Tennessee Titans as the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship. He will work under Terrell Williams, a former North Carolina A&T assistant, who was named defensive coordinator.



The Atlanta native played his college football at Jackson State and has coached at several HBCU football stops, including Clark Atlanta, Mississippi Valley State, and Alabama State in addition to FAMU.