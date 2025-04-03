HBCU basketball coach swaps jobs in-league

Alabama A&M is set to make a big hire in the HBCU basketball landscape, as it prepares to announce Grambling State’s Donte’ Jackson as its next head men’s basketball coach. The news was first reported by HBCU Sports and confirmed by an HBCU Gameday source. Jackson will take over for Otis Hughley, who resigned last month after three seasons at the helm in Huntsville.



Jackson brings a deep well of experience across the HBCU coaching ranks. A Milwaukee native, he spent the last seven seasons at Grambling State, where he compiled a 120-102 record and won a SWAC Tournament Championship in 2024, earning the program its first NCAA Tournament appearance in over three decades. However, Grambling took a step back in 2024-2025, finishing 12-22 overall and 7-11 in SWAC play.

Before Grambling State, Jackson made his mark at Stillman College, leading the program to a 27-6 record and a DII second-round appearance in 2015-16. He also had a successful run at Central State, establishing himself as a rising name in the HBCU coaching ranks early in his career.





With a career coaching record of 246-166 and a SWAC Tournament record of 9-5, Jackson is known for his ability to build programs and compete for championships. His 2022-23 Grambling team went 24-9 and finished tied for first in the league, showcasing his ability to bring consistency and success to HBCU programs.



Now, Jackson takes over an Alabama A&M program seeking to climb the SWAC standings. His appointment signals that Alabama A&M is aiming high and investing in a proven winner within the HBCU basketball fraternity. The move keeps one of the SWAC’s most experienced coaches in the league, as the HBCU basketball coaching carousel continues to turn.

Grambling State, meanwhile, will have to find another head coach.