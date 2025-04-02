FAMU announces 2025 commencement speakers

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced its keynote speakers for the 2025 Spring Commencement, set for May 2-3 at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium. Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, Inc.; Adrienne Brown, group vice president and head of corporate business development at Eli Lilly and Company; and Bernard W. Kinsey, businessman and co-founder of the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, will address graduates at the ceremonies.

Brown will speak on Friday, May 2, at 6 p.m. ET. Kinsey will take the stage on Saturday, May 3, at 9 a.m. ET, followed by Weaver at 2 p.m. ET.

“We are delighted to host three dynamic speakers who will celebrate our graduates for their individual accomplishments while challenging them collectively to always represent Florida A&M University as they step into the next chapter of their lives,” said FAMU Interim President Timothy L. Beard. “Fawn Weaver, Adrienne Brown, and Bernard Kinsey are corporate and entrepreneurial powerhouses who each embody a powerful message of how tenacity and faith can help order our steps on the ladder of success and beyond.”

More than 1,100 students from FAMU’s 14 schools and colleges will receive degrees during the ceremonies, which will be live-streamed on FAMU’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (@FAMUTube1887).

Weaver, a best-selling author and TED speaker, is one of only five African American women to found and lead a $1 billion company. Brown, a FAMU alumna, leads corporate strategy and business development at Eli Lilly. Kinsey, a former Xerox executive, co-founded one of the largest collections of African American art and historical documents.

The Kinsey Collection has been exhibited worldwide, and the family has raised more than $36 million for charitable causes, including $11 million for FAMU.